If you're looking for a new birthday party spot, you're in luck. Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale (261 Airport Plaza) is now offering party packages for kids.
The 90-minute parties are aimed for children ages two and older, and include invitations, decorations, paper goods, pizza, juice, birthday cake, ice cream with sprinkles and more.
Additionally, there will be games and activities, such as limbo, freeze dance, musical chairs, a parachute, chicken dance and the cha cha slide. Families can also choose a craft, for example, sand art, decorating a treasure chest or piggy banks, and more. There will even be a visit from Wow the Cow.
Birthday parties are available 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Party package pricing starts at $299.99 for 10 children, $12.95 for each additional child (maximum of 25 children).
For more information and to book a party, call 516-962-8210 and ask for Alice.
