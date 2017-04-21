If you're looking for a new birthday party spot, you're in luck. Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale (261 Airport Plaza) is now offering party packages for kids.

The 90-minute parties are aimed for children ages two and older, and include invitations, decorations, paper goods, pizza, juice, birthday cake, ice cream with sprinkles and more.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Additionally, there will be games and activities, such as limbo, freeze dance, musical chairs, a parachute, chicken dance and the cha cha slide. Families can also choose a craft, for example, sand art, decorating a treasure chest or piggy banks, and more. There will even be a visit from Wow the Cow.

Birthday parties are available 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Party package pricing starts at $299.99 for 10 children, $12.95 for each additional child (maximum of 25 children).

For more information and to book a party, call 516-962-8210 and ask for Alice.