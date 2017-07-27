Stroller Strides Suffolk County West has launched a new group for kids big enough to get out of the stroller — so they can have their own exercise class before joining mom’s.

Fit Kidz happens at 9 a.m. Saturdays at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park. It’s followed immediately by a regular stroller strides class for moms and their kids.

Stroller Strides is a fitness program for moms that they do with their children. It combines intervals of cardiovascular exercise with resistance training using resistance bands.

“A lot of the children in our program started as babies and now they’re toddlers,” says Britney Pagano, Stroller Strides Suffolk County West owner. A half-hour before the moms’ class, the kids will play games and learn about fitness, she says. “By playing tag with your friends, it’s actually working out and keeping you healthy,” she says.

While the kids are exercising, the moms can have time to talk to each other and establish friendships, Pagano says.

Kids classes add $6 per child a week to the cost of a Stroller Strides class; Stroller Strides members pay an extra $3. For more information or to sign up, visit suffolkcountywest.fit4mom.com or email britneypagano@fit4mom.com