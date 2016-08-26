Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 2 Weather 89° Log in Log out
Sections

    FamilyLifestyle

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around in the waves at Jones Beach in Wantagh on Monday, July 4, 2016.

    Water rides, free shows, museum exhibits and more summer fun for families on Long Island

    Updated
    By

    Flip-flops. Lazy beach days. Ice cream. Whether your kids are heading to summer camp or you're looking for things to do, no matter where you live on Long Island, there are vast resources for you to tap into for some fun, from an adventurous afternoon to family-friendly performances.

    We rounded up some of the new attractions or updated events that have popped up on Long Island this year. From free concerts at beaches and parks to water rides, zip lines and more, check out fun things to do with your kids this summer.

    Catch a wave

    From Jones Beach and Long Beach to Shelter
    (Credit: stockxchng)

    From Jones Beach and Long Beach to Shelter Island, Fire Island, the Hamptons, Montauk and more, there are loads of beaches lining Long Island's coast, offering plenty of opportunities for kids to ride the waves, splash around and enjoy the dog days of summer. Many beaches have designated body-boarding and surfing areas as well.

    Bowl for free

    Kids Bowl Free will allow registered kids to
    (Credit: iStock)

    Kids Bowl Free will allow registered kids to bowl two free games every day until Labor Day. The final date varies from alley to alley; for more information on exact dates, participating locations and getting your child registered, visit kidsbowlfree.com.

    Spend the day at Splish Splash

    Splish Splash water park (2549 Splish Splash Dr.,
    (Credit: Splish Splash)

    Splish Splash water park (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) features dozens of water rides, a wave pool and so much more, including The Battle of Mutiny Bay (pictured), a water ride involving rafts outfitted with water-shooting cannons for riders to shoot at other boats. The people around the circuit will have fixed water cannons to shoot against the riders. And don't forget to ride Bootlegger's Run, New York state's first water roller coaster that reaches a top height of 235 feet and starts with a 47-foot (almost five-story) drop.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Try zip-lining

    At the Adventure Park (75 Colonial Springs Rd.,
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    At the Adventure Park (75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights), kids ages 7 and older can test their climbing ability along several rope courses. There are eight zip-line trails, ranging from beginner to advanced; climbers must be at least 15 to try the hardest, double-black course dubbed Commando. Climbers must tackle what the park calls the elements that connect tree to tree, for example, balance or strength. For further details, visit longislandadventurepark.org.

    Catch a fish at Captree State Park

    At Captree State Park, there are two fishing

    At Captree State Park, there are two fishing piers and a marina where you can set sail on fishing excursions, plus there's a snack bar, playground and picnic area.

    Rent paddleboats at Belmont Lake State Park

    Colorful paddleboats are a hit with kids, who
    (Credit: David Reich-Hale )

    Colorful paddleboats are a hit with kids, who may have an easier time working their feet than they would rowing a boat with oars. The paddleboats at Belmont Lake State Park in Babylon can fit a family of four, two paddling and two who can sit back and relax. Boats are available to rent five days a week (Thurs-Mon) for $15 (for up to 90 minutes) until Sept. 5, 2016 (Mon, Thurs-Fri: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat-Sun and holidays: noon-5:30 p.m., then Sat-Sun only until Oct. 10, 2016 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.). For more details, visit nysparks.com. Renters must be at least 18 years of age; life preservers must be worn at all times.

    Ride bumper boats at Boomers Family Fun Center

    Families can take a spin and get (a
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Families can take a spin and get (a little) wet on the bumper boats at Boomers Family Fun Center in Medford. Drivers need to be at least 44 inches tall (passengers must be at least 40 inches tall; $7). The park also has a carousel, roller coaster, go-karts, a 20-foot rock-climbing wall, miniature golf and batting cages.

    Ride the rails

    The miniature trains take passengers on a looped
    (Credit: Yana Paskova)

    The miniature trains take passengers on a looped journey around Southaven County Park in Brookhaven every other Sunday through the end of October. All aboard begins at 10:30 a.m. with the last departure leaving the station at 3 p.m. Price: Donations accepted. For more information, call 631-345-0499 or visit lilivesteam.org.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Enjoy old-fashioned ice cream

    It's not summer without some ice cream. Old-fashioned
    (Credit: Doug Young)

    It's not summer without some ice cream. Old-fashioned homemade hard ice cream has been scooped since the 1950s at Snowflake in Riverhead, where flavors range from plain ol' vanilla to the more-inventive Peconic Swamp Thing.

    Ride the ‘Turbulence’ coaster at Adventureland

    Adventureland in Farmingdale debuted the spinning roller coaster
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Steve Pfost)

    Adventureland in Farmingdale debuted the spinning roller coaster named Turbulence in 2015, which replaced the popular Hurricane coaster. Each car on the coaster spins freely, so riders will experience a unique ride every time. Along with the new coaster, families can enjoy dozens of rides such as a log flume, swings, haunted mansion and many more rides for kids.

    Dive into a pool

    Dive into one of the six pools at
    (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

    Dive into one of the six pools at Wantagh Park. You'll find a swimming complex featuring an Olympic-sized, diving, kiddie, training, slide and interactive pool (children ages 5 to 12). There's also a fishing pier, tennis courts, a game area with chess and checkers, a playground with swings, slides and a maze. Call for fees; 516-571-7460.

    Get roasted corn at a farmstand

    In late August, sweet corn is ripe for
    (Credit: Kathleen O'Brien)

    In late August, sweet corn is ripe for taking at farmstands throughout the North Fork. Many of the farmstands offer other locally grown, fresh items, such as in-season fruits and vegetables, flowers and more.

    The Art of Andy Warhol

    Long Island Children's Museum's summer-long exhibit highlights the
    (Credit: Long Island Children’s Museum)

    Long Island Children's Museum's summer-long exhibit highlights the art of Andy Warhol (until Sunday, Sept. 4), which is focused on common objects in his pop art, and includes a silk-screen studio, art gallery, and costume and book center. Visitors can dress up like the characters in some of Warhol's paintings, observe the silk-screening process and design an original image out of newsprint to take home. The museum is open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. (closed Mondays).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Play mini-golf by day or night

    The outdoor, nine-hole miniature golf course at the
    (Credit: Rossa Cole )

    The outdoor, nine-hole miniature golf course at the Children's Museum of the East End (376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton) keeps with the museum's mission by incorporating play with teaching kids basic principles of physics. Each hole has an informational sign that asks the golfer a question meant to teach a lesson specific to that hole. (Wed-Mon: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $5 per person.)

    Check out dozens of other places to play mini-golf on Long Island.

    Skate with your family for $1

    Lace up your roller skates and head to
    (Credit: David Pokress)

    Lace up your roller skates and head to United Skates of America in Seaford for a fun night out with your family. Kicking off Tuesday, June 28 and every Tuesday throughout the summer from 6:30-9:30 p.m., families can enjoy $1 admission and $5 roller skate or rollerblade rentals.

    Fire Island's Sunken Forest

    Explore the Sunken Forest. Kids will love riding

    Explore the Sunken Forest. Kids will love riding the ferry from Sayville over to Sailor's Haven to explore Fire Island's Sunken Forest. The beach has lifeguards, a snack bar and public restrooms ($13 round-trip adults, $7.50 ages 2-10; 631-589-0810 for Sayville ferry; nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/sunken-forest.htm)

    Feed a giraffe at the Long Island Game Farm

    At the Long Island Game Farm in Manorville,
    (Credit: Kerrie Ferrara)

    At the Long Island Game Farm in Manorville, kids can bottle-feed baby animals, hand-feed a giraffe and see kangaroos, buffalos, ostriches, zebras and more.

    Go to a Long Island Ducks game

    Take your kids out to a Long Island
    (Credit: Ed Betz)

    Take your kids out to a Long Island Ducks ball game and root for your home team at Bethpage Ballpark (3 Court House Dr., Central Islip). During the baseball season, ticket prices start at $12.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    'Curious George: The Golden Meatball'

    The inquisitive monkey helps his chef friend compete
    (Credit: Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

    The inquisitive monkey helps his chef friend compete in a meatball contest in this Theatre for a Young Audience performance. WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m., with shows on July 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 and Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 28, at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown INFO $15; 631-724-3700, smithtownpac.org.

    'Rapunzel'

    The story of a long-haired princess trapped in
    (Credit: engemantheater.com)

    The story of a long-haired princess trapped in a tower is retold by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the Emmy-winning co-creators of the hit television sitcom “Friends.”
    WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. Sept. 3 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 4, with additional shows at 11 a.m. on Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Sept. 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Sept. 11, at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport
    INFO $15; 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com.

    Take a riverboat tour

    Learn about the North Shore's wetlands ecosystem aboard
    (Credit: Discovery)

    Learn about the North Shore's wetlands ecosystem aboard the Discovery in Stony Brook. The 90-minute sightseeing tours aboard a 35-passenger pontoon boat are led by a naturalist. Trips leave morning, midday and at sunset. Visit Discovery Cruise for more information.

    Go berry-picking on the East End

    There are about a dozen U-pick farms that
    (Credit: Patty's Berries and Bunches)

    There are about a dozen U-pick farms that welcome the public to wander the rows and pile their baskets full of strawberries throughout the summer. Patty's Berries and Bunches in Mattituck (pictured) is open from June through October and offers U-pick raspberries, blackberries, blueberries as well as strawberries.

    Head to Bayville Adventure Park

    Visit Bayville Adventure Park and enjoy a pirate-themed
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Visit Bayville Adventure Park and enjoy a pirate-themed fun park with bumper boats (pictured), indoor rock climbing, miniature golf, ropes course, bungee bounce, train ride, 3-D Fun House, maze, video arcade and ice cream parlor. In the fall, it becomes Bayville Scream Park and during the holidays, it becomes a winter wonderland. ($29.75 for a one-day unlimited pass; 516-624-4678; bayvilleadventurepark.com)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter

    Things to do with kids, events, more.

    sign up

    Related Media

    This inflatable ride-on pool float features two handles 50 summer, pool toys to buy now Where: 480 W. John St., Hicksville; 516-571-7056What you'll Beat the heat: 18 places to cool off on LI Splish Splash in Calverton features 20 water slides 22 things for families to do on LI's East End

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.