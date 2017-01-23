Bring the kids to see if Sweetbriar Sam the groundhog is planning to hibernate for another six weeks or will predict an early spring.
The event starts at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr. in Smithtown.
The event includes a scavenger hunt to learn facts about groundhogs, meet other animal hibernators and study weather predictors. Kids also can make a groundhog craft to take home.See alsoFree (or cheap!) events for kids on LI
Cost is $10 per child and $5 per adult. For more information, call 631-979-6344 or visit sweetbriarnc.org.
