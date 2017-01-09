Looking for something for your kids to do on Martin Luther King Day, when they’re off from school? The Baking Coach in Huntington is offering a one-day workshop for kids in first through eighth grade on Monday, Jan. 16, that teaches them some cooking and baking skills.
Choose the 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. session or the 1 p.m. to 3:30 session, or sign up for both and there will be a half-hour of board game fun during the break.
The sessions are $40 each; the morning session features breakfast and lunch (yogurt parfaits, veggie quesadillas and guacamole), and the afternoon features afternoon snack and dessert (pretzels with honey-mustard dip and decorating of individual cakes).
The Baking Coach is at 320 Broadway-Greenlawn Rd., sharing the same building as C3 Church and Rainbow Chimes Pre-School. To reserve, call 631-543-8608 or email lisa@bakingcoach.com.
