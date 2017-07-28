The Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children’s Zoo in Manorville is taking a trip back to 1970.
On Saturday, the park is celebrating the year it opened by honoring the original 1970 admission price, which includes most shows and attractions. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., adults pay $3.90 (regularly $18.95) and children ages 3 to 12 pay $1.95 (regularly $16.95).
You can visit hundreds of animals at the farm, including a giraffe, red kangaroo, alligators, lemurs, bobcats, camels, monkey, zebras and more. Also on Saturday Nature Nick’s Animal Adventure will be taking the main stage at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Follow Nick Jacinto’s humourous animal show, which features kangaroos, monkeys, alligators, gigantic snakes, owls and falcons.
Discount is for admission only. Inside the park, prices for various attractions remain the same (pony rides, carousel and more). For more information, call 631-878-6644 or visit longislandgamefarm.com.
