Actor and comedian Craig Robinson, who played Darryl Philbin on the hit TV show “The Office,” is coming to the Book Revue in Huntington at 7 p.m. April 18 to sign and promote his new children’s book, “Jake the Fake” (Crown Books for Young Readers, $13.99).
Jake is a kid who faked his way into the Music and Art Academy for the gifted and talented and now has to figure out how to stay in.
The book is meant for ages 8 to 12, is co-authored by Adam Mansbach, and has more than 160 illustrations by cartoonist Keith Knight.
The Book Revue is at 313 New York Ave, Huntington. For more information, call 631-271-1442.
Comments
