The calendar may just have hit August, but it’s time to think about Christmas if you want tickets for this year’s North Fork Trolley Polar Express ride in December. They’re on sale now, and usually sell out quickly.
The ride is inspired by the iconic “Polar Express” film and award-winning book by Chris Van Allsburg. Wear your pajamas for the trolley trip from Calverton to the North Pole, then disembark for a visit with Santa and his elves and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies.
Fare is $53 per person; riders must be at least 2 years old. For more information, call North Fork Trolley at 631-369-3031. To order tickets, visit northforktrolley.com/PolarExpress.php.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.