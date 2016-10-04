Subscribe
    The force will be with your little ones (Credit: Rubies Costume Company)

    The force will be with your little ones with this costume featuring a Yoda character headpiece and hooded robe; $19.99 at toysrus.com

    Top Halloween costumes for kids

    Updated
    By

    If you don't recognize some of the Trick-or-Treaters who come to your door this Halloween, you're not spending enough time watching TV or going to the movies.

    Characters from screens big and small will be walking the streets this year, costume retailers say.

    Here's a roundup of costumes retailers say will be popular with kids for Halloween 2016.

    Shopkins - Strawberry Kiss

    This Shopkins fan favorite features a red dress
    (Credit: Disguise)

    This Shopkins fan favorite features a red dress with a mesh polka dot overlay, glitter accents, green mesh "leaves" and white flowers. It also includes a fabric headband with a green stem; $29.99 at halloweencostumes.com

    Pokemon Pikachu

    Pikachu, a popular Pokemon character, is sure to
    (Credit: Pokemon)

    Pikachu, a popular Pokemon character, is sure to be a popular costume this year. It features a bright-yellow long-sleeved jumpsuit with brown stripes on the back, Pikachu's signature lightning bolt tail and a hat; $34.99 at partycity.com

    Star Wars Yoda Fleece

    The force will be with your little ones
    (Credit: Rubies Costume Company)

    The force will be with your little ones with this costume featuring a Yoda character headpiece and hooded robe; $19.99 at toysrus.com

    PJ Masks - Cat Boy

    Cat Boy, the leader of the PJ Masks,
    (Credit: Disguise)

    Cat Boy, the leader of the PJ Masks, features a jumpsuit, a stuffed tail, foam boot covers, foam hood, and mask and gloves. Gekko and Owlette costumes are also available; $49.99 at halloweencostumes.com

    Snow Monster

    This toddler Snow Monster costume comes with a
    (Credit: Buyseasons)

    This toddler Snow Monster costume comes with a satin-lined sleeveless faux fur tunic that closes in the back with a satin-lined fur hood with plastic eyes and fabric teeth. The stuffing between the shell and lining keeps the belly plump while the shoe covers come with stuffed claws; $39 at toysrus.com

    Shimmer & Shine - Shine costume

    Based on Nickelodeon's hit TV show
    (Credit: Nickelodeon )

    Based on Nickelodeon's hit TV show "Shimmer & Shine," this genie costume comes with light blue pants and a top with glitter details. It also comes with a blue wig with an attached jewel headband, gold wrist cuffs and necklace. Shimmer's costume is also available; $29.99 at partycity.com

    The Secret Life of Pets - Snowball

    This jumpsuit costume is made of fleece with
    (Credit: Universal)

    This jumpsuit costume is made of fleece with an attached bunny tail on the back. The headpiece is shaped like Snowball's head, complete with bunny ears. Carrot is not included; $44.99 at partycity.com

    Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens - Rey Child

    This costume inspired by Rey Child from
    (Credit: Disney)

    This costume inspired by Rey Child from "Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens" features a printed texture to look like her desert-scavenging outfit with faux wraps and a belt. It also comes with arm warmers and an attached bag, perfect for trick-or-treating; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Zootopia - Nick Wilde

    This costume comes with a green tropical-print shirt
    (Credit: Disney)

    This costume comes with a green tropical-print shirt with an attached tie and pants with an elastic waistband. It also includes a fox mask and belt with an attached tail; $24.99 at partycity.com

    Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens - Poe Dameron

    Boys can show their support for the resistance
    (Credit: Disney)

    Boys can show their support for the resistance with this X-wing fighter pilot costume. It includes an orange jumpsuit with a quilted white vest, a helmet and mask; $39.99 at partycity.com

    Finding Dory - Nemo

    This orange long-sleeve clownfish Nemo boys costume is
    (Credit: Disney)

    This orange long-sleeve clownfish Nemo boys costume is screen printed with black and white stripes and is stuffed to keep its round shape. There are three fins attached, one on each side and one on the back. The attached hood features Nemo's face with a fin on top; $29.99 at partycity.com

    My Little Pony Rainbow Dash Tutu Prestige

    This Toys R Us exclusive costume features a
    (Credit: Disguise)

    This Toys R Us exclusive costume features a dress with detachable tail and glitter wings as well as a headband with ears and bow; $29.99 at toysrus.com

    Zootopia - Judy Hopps

    This costume includes a printed jumpsuit with an
    (Credit: Disney)

    This costume includes a printed jumpsuit with an attached padded vest to mimic Judy Hopp's uniform. A fur tail, printed badge and velour hood are also included; $34.99 at halloweencostumes.com

    DC Super Hero - Harley Quinn

    Inspired by her outfit in DC Super Hero
    (Credit: DC Super Hero Girls, Warner Bros)

    Inspired by her outfit in DC Super Hero Girls, Harley Quinn's costume includes a red, white and black harlequin top with black mesh sleeves, blue shorts with attached red and black leggings, eye mask and wrist cuffs. Hair extensions are not included; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Lego Ninjago - Nya

    The female water ninja's costume includes a Nya
    (Credit: Lego)

    The female water ninja's costume includes a Nya mask, a foam-constructed shirt with printed rope emblem and teal sash on the bottom, red pants and gloves; $49.99 at partycity.com

    Ghostbuster Girls costume

    This costume features a khaki zip-front utility suit
    (Credit: Sony)

    This costume features a khaki zip-front utility suit with horizontal orange stripes, the Ghostbusters logo printed on the sleeve and a selection of name tags to attach. The costume also comes with an inflatable proton pack with shoulder and waist straps; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Secret Life of Pets - Duke

    Duke's jumpsuit costume is made of comfortable fleece
    (Credit: Toys R Us)

    Duke's jumpsuit costume is made of comfortable fleece with a hook-and-loop closure, attached collar and tail. The headpiece is shaped like Duke's head with eyes, nose and ears flopping down; $39.99 at toysrus.com

    The Powerpuff Girls - Blossom

    Girls can take on the evil Mojo Jojo
    (Credit: Cartoon Network)

    Girls can take on the evil Mojo Jojo in this Powerpuff Girls Blossom costume. The pink dress comes with a black waistband, red bow headband and Powerpuff Girls glasses are also included; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Girls American Dream

    Girls can become a Marvel super hero with
    (Credit: Marvel)

    Girls can become a Marvel super hero with the American Dream costume. It features a blue, long-sleeved top with a white star, red-and-white striped bodice and blue skirt. The blue eye mask and wings with a silver letter "A" and the red gloves are also included; $29.99 at partycity.com

    PJ Masks - Owlette

    The red owl jumpsuit based on Disney Jr.'s
    (Credit: Disguise)

    The red owl jumpsuit based on Disney Jr.'s hit TV show "PJ Masks" features an owl face on the front and comes with a matching cape. It also comes with a soft Owlette mask; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Secret Life of Pets - Gidget

    This fleece Pomeranian jumpsuit features an attached collar
    (Credit: Universal)

    This fleece Pomeranian jumpsuit features an attached collar and a tail. The headpiece is shaped to resemble Gidget's head from the movie; $44.99 at partycity.com

    Paw Patrol - Everest

    Everest's costume features a dress with shiny blue
    (Credit: Nickelodeon)

    Everest's costume features a dress with shiny blue vest and faux pockets, a plush hat with attached ears, a tail and backpack; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Infant Stay Puft Bunting

    This popular character from the movie
    (Credit: Halloweencostumes.com)

    This popular character from the movie "Ghostbusters" is a soft and fluffy bunting for infants. It's Marshmallow Man-inspired design has a plush body with a bright blue bib attached to the front and a cozy hat; $39.99 at halloweencostumes.com

    Elena of Avalor

    Disney's hit new TV series
    (Credit: Disney Elena of Avalor)

    Disney's hit new TV series "Elena of Avalor" comes to life with a long red dress, a ruffled hemline and sparkle mesh. The wig is sold separately; $19.99 for dress, $16.99 for wig at partycity.com

    Ghostbusters Boys Costume

    This boys costume features a khaki zip-front utility
    (Credit: Sony Pictures)

    This boys costume features a khaki zip-front utility suit with the Ghostbusters logo printed on the chest and sleeve. It also comes with an inflatable proton pack with shoulder and waist straps; $39 at toysrus.com

    Finding Dory

    The blue Dory dress features an attached black
    (Credit: Disney Finding Dory)

    The blue Dory dress features an attached black petticoat with Dory's face. The back of the dress and arm warmers have yellow fins. The costume also includes a blue bow headband, tights and attached tail; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Lego Ninjago - Jay

    The Jay costume includes a mask that looks
    (Credit: Lego)

    The Jay costume includes a mask that looks like his classic blue ninja with eyes exposed and a black helmet. The foam-constructed shirt features a printed rope with an emblem and a printed white sash at the bottom. Gloves are included; $49.99 at partycity.com

    Shopkins - Cupcake Queen

    This Shopkins costume from Disguise features a blue
    (Credit: Disguise)

    This Shopkins costume from Disguise features a blue and yellow off-the-shoulder dress with a pink satin bow attached. Cupcake Queen's face is on the front. The costume also includes a cupcake headband; $29.99 at partycity.com

    DC Super Hero Girls Bumblebee

    Inspired by her outfit in DC Super Hero
    (Credit: DC Super Hero Girls, Warner Bros )

    Inspired by her outfit in DC Super Hero Girls, the Bumblebee costume includes a yellow and black top with honeycomb details. The bee wings have straps that pull on like a backpack. The costume also includes arm warmers; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Ant-Man Muscle Costume

    This Ant-Man costume includes a polyester red and
    (Credit: Party City)

    This Ant-Man costume includes a polyester red and black jumpsuit with foam muscle padding and a hook-and-loop closure at the back. The belt and molded plastic Ant-Man face mask are also included; $29.99 at

    Shopkins Apple Blossom

    A popular Shopkins character, Apple Blossom features a
    (Credit: Moose Enterprise Shopkins)

    A popular Shopkins character, Apple Blossom features a cute green dress with her face on the front, green tulle sleeves and more. There are two gold bows attached to the skirt. The costume also comes with a leaf headband; $29.99 at partycity.com

    Disney's Descendants - Ally

    The short-sleeve blue dress features a floral pattern,
    (Credit: Party City)

    The short-sleeve blue dress features a floral pattern, faux flower buttons and a white ruffle collar. The costume also includes a braided headband with blonde and blue synthetic hair, and tights; $34.99 at partycity.com

    Black Panther Muscle Costume

    From
    (Credit: Marvel Captain America 3 Civil War Costume)

    From "Captain America 3: Civil War," boys can get ready to track down the Winter Soldier in this Black Panther costume. It's padded and comes with the face mask; $29.99 at partycity.com.

    Kylo Ren

    The villain in
    (Credit: Halloweencostumes.com)

    The villain in "Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens," this costumes comes in sizes small, medium and large; deluxe costume $39.99; light saber additional $14.99; halloweencostumes.com.

    'Paw Patrol' Chase

    Chase is one of the seven pups who
    (Credit: Party City)

    Chase is one of the seven pups who star in the "Paw Patrol" television series for toddlers. He's a police pup, and the costume includes jumpsuit, attached tail, hand and shoe covers, hat, attached ears and backpack. Also available are Skye the pilot pup and Marshall the fire dog costumes; $29.99 at Party City and partycity.com.

    More Halloween fun on Long Island

    Looking for more Halloween fun? You'll find great
    (Credit: Fotolia)

    Looking for more Halloween fun? You'll find great costume ideas, local events, party planning tips, recipes and more at newsday.com/Halloween.

