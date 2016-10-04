Characters from screens big and small will be walking the streets this year, costume retailers say.

Here's a roundup of costumes retailers say will be popular with kids for Halloween 2016.

Shopkins - Strawberry Kiss (Credit: Disguise) (Credit: Disguise) This Shopkins fan favorite features a red dress with a mesh polka dot overlay, glitter accents, green mesh "leaves" and white flowers. It also includes a fabric headband with a green stem; $29.99 at halloweencostumes.com

Pokemon Pikachu (Credit: Pokemon) (Credit: Pokemon) Pikachu, a popular Pokemon character, is sure to be a popular costume this year. It features a bright-yellow long-sleeved jumpsuit with brown stripes on the back, Pikachu's signature lightning bolt tail and a hat; $34.99 at partycity.com

Star Wars Yoda Fleece (Credit: Rubies Costume Company) (Credit: Rubies Costume Company) The force will be with your little ones with this costume featuring a Yoda character headpiece and hooded robe; $19.99 at toysrus.com

PJ Masks - Cat Boy (Credit: Disguise) (Credit: Disguise) Cat Boy, the leader of the PJ Masks, features a jumpsuit, a stuffed tail, foam boot covers, foam hood, and mask and gloves. Gekko and Owlette costumes are also available; $49.99 at halloweencostumes.com

Snow Monster (Credit: Buyseasons) (Credit: Buyseasons) This toddler Snow Monster costume comes with a satin-lined sleeveless faux fur tunic that closes in the back with a satin-lined fur hood with plastic eyes and fabric teeth. The stuffing between the shell and lining keeps the belly plump while the shoe covers come with stuffed claws; $39 at toysrus.com

Shimmer & Shine - Shine costume (Credit: Nickelodeon ) (Credit: Nickelodeon ) Based on Nickelodeon's hit TV show "Shimmer & Shine," this genie costume comes with light blue pants and a top with glitter details. It also comes with a blue wig with an attached jewel headband, gold wrist cuffs and necklace. Shimmer's costume is also available; $29.99 at partycity.com

The Secret Life of Pets - Snowball (Credit: Universal) (Credit: Universal) This jumpsuit costume is made of fleece with an attached bunny tail on the back. The headpiece is shaped like Snowball's head, complete with bunny ears. Carrot is not included; $44.99 at partycity.com

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens - Rey Child (Credit: Disney) (Credit: Disney) This costume inspired by Rey Child from "Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens" features a printed texture to look like her desert-scavenging outfit with faux wraps and a belt. It also comes with arm warmers and an attached bag, perfect for trick-or-treating; $29.99 at partycity.com

Zootopia - Nick Wilde (Credit: Disney) (Credit: Disney) This costume comes with a green tropical-print shirt with an attached tie and pants with an elastic waistband. It also includes a fox mask and belt with an attached tail; $24.99 at partycity.com

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens - Poe Dameron (Credit: Disney) (Credit: Disney) Boys can show their support for the resistance with this X-wing fighter pilot costume. It includes an orange jumpsuit with a quilted white vest, a helmet and mask; $39.99 at partycity.com

Finding Dory - Nemo (Credit: Disney) (Credit: Disney) This orange long-sleeve clownfish Nemo boys costume is screen printed with black and white stripes and is stuffed to keep its round shape. There are three fins attached, one on each side and one on the back. The attached hood features Nemo's face with a fin on top; $29.99 at partycity.com

My Little Pony Rainbow Dash Tutu Prestige (Credit: Disguise) (Credit: Disguise) This Toys R Us exclusive costume features a dress with detachable tail and glitter wings as well as a headband with ears and bow; $29.99 at toysrus.com

Zootopia - Judy Hopps (Credit: Disney) (Credit: Disney) This costume includes a printed jumpsuit with an attached padded vest to mimic Judy Hopp's uniform. A fur tail, printed badge and velour hood are also included; $34.99 at halloweencostumes.com

DC Super Hero - Harley Quinn (Credit: DC Super Hero Girls, Warner Bros) (Credit: DC Super Hero Girls, Warner Bros) Inspired by her outfit in DC Super Hero Girls, Harley Quinn's costume includes a red, white and black harlequin top with black mesh sleeves, blue shorts with attached red and black leggings, eye mask and wrist cuffs. Hair extensions are not included; $29.99 at partycity.com

Lego Ninjago - Nya (Credit: Lego) (Credit: Lego) The female water ninja's costume includes a Nya mask, a foam-constructed shirt with printed rope emblem and teal sash on the bottom, red pants and gloves; $49.99 at partycity.com

Ghostbuster Girls costume (Credit: Sony) (Credit: Sony) This costume features a khaki zip-front utility suit with horizontal orange stripes, the Ghostbusters logo printed on the sleeve and a selection of name tags to attach. The costume also comes with an inflatable proton pack with shoulder and waist straps; $29.99 at partycity.com

Secret Life of Pets - Duke (Credit: Toys R Us) (Credit: Toys R Us) Duke's jumpsuit costume is made of comfortable fleece with a hook-and-loop closure, attached collar and tail. The headpiece is shaped like Duke's head with eyes, nose and ears flopping down; $39.99 at toysrus.com

The Powerpuff Girls - Blossom (Credit: Cartoon Network) (Credit: Cartoon Network) Girls can take on the evil Mojo Jojo in this Powerpuff Girls Blossom costume. The pink dress comes with a black waistband, red bow headband and Powerpuff Girls glasses are also included; $29.99 at partycity.com

Girls American Dream (Credit: Marvel) (Credit: Marvel) Girls can become a Marvel super hero with the American Dream costume. It features a blue, long-sleeved top with a white star, red-and-white striped bodice and blue skirt. The blue eye mask and wings with a silver letter "A" and the red gloves are also included; $29.99 at partycity.com

PJ Masks - Owlette (Credit: Disguise) (Credit: Disguise) The red owl jumpsuit based on Disney Jr.'s hit TV show "PJ Masks" features an owl face on the front and comes with a matching cape. It also comes with a soft Owlette mask; $29.99 at partycity.com

Secret Life of Pets - Gidget (Credit: Universal) (Credit: Universal) This fleece Pomeranian jumpsuit features an attached collar and a tail. The headpiece is shaped to resemble Gidget's head from the movie; $44.99 at partycity.com

Paw Patrol - Everest (Credit: Nickelodeon) (Credit: Nickelodeon) Everest's costume features a dress with shiny blue vest and faux pockets, a plush hat with attached ears, a tail and backpack; $29.99 at partycity.com

Infant Stay Puft Bunting (Credit: Halloweencostumes.com) (Credit: Halloweencostumes.com) This popular character from the movie "Ghostbusters" is a soft and fluffy bunting for infants. It's Marshmallow Man-inspired design has a plush body with a bright blue bib attached to the front and a cozy hat; $39.99 at halloweencostumes.com

Elena of Avalor (Credit: Disney Elena of Avalor) (Credit: Disney Elena of Avalor) Disney's hit new TV series "Elena of Avalor" comes to life with a long red dress, a ruffled hemline and sparkle mesh. The wig is sold separately; $19.99 for dress, $16.99 for wig at partycity.com

Ghostbusters Boys Costume (Credit: Sony Pictures) (Credit: Sony Pictures) This boys costume features a khaki zip-front utility suit with the Ghostbusters logo printed on the chest and sleeve. It also comes with an inflatable proton pack with shoulder and waist straps; $39 at toysrus.com

Finding Dory (Credit: Disney Finding Dory) (Credit: Disney Finding Dory) The blue Dory dress features an attached black petticoat with Dory's face. The back of the dress and arm warmers have yellow fins. The costume also includes a blue bow headband, tights and attached tail; $29.99 at partycity.com

Lego Ninjago - Jay (Credit: Lego) (Credit: Lego) The Jay costume includes a mask that looks like his classic blue ninja with eyes exposed and a black helmet. The foam-constructed shirt features a printed rope with an emblem and a printed white sash at the bottom. Gloves are included; $49.99 at partycity.com

Shopkins - Cupcake Queen (Credit: Disguise) (Credit: Disguise) This Shopkins costume from Disguise features a blue and yellow off-the-shoulder dress with a pink satin bow attached. Cupcake Queen's face is on the front. The costume also includes a cupcake headband; $29.99 at partycity.com

DC Super Hero Girls Bumblebee (Credit: DC Super Hero Girls, Warner Bros ) (Credit: DC Super Hero Girls, Warner Bros ) Inspired by her outfit in DC Super Hero Girls, the Bumblebee costume includes a yellow and black top with honeycomb details. The bee wings have straps that pull on like a backpack. The costume also includes arm warmers; $29.99 at partycity.com

Ant-Man Muscle Costume (Credit: Party City) (Credit: Party City) This Ant-Man costume includes a polyester red and black jumpsuit with foam muscle padding and a hook-and-loop closure at the back. The belt and molded plastic Ant-Man face mask are also included; $29.99 at

Shopkins Apple Blossom (Credit: Moose Enterprise Shopkins) (Credit: Moose Enterprise Shopkins) A popular Shopkins character, Apple Blossom features a cute green dress with her face on the front, green tulle sleeves and more. There are two gold bows attached to the skirt. The costume also comes with a leaf headband; $29.99 at partycity.com

Disney's Descendants - Ally (Credit: Party City) (Credit: Party City) The short-sleeve blue dress features a floral pattern, faux flower buttons and a white ruffle collar. The costume also includes a braided headband with blonde and blue synthetic hair, and tights; $34.99 at partycity.com

Black Panther Muscle Costume (Credit: Marvel Captain America 3 Civil War Costume) (Credit: Marvel Captain America 3 Civil War Costume) From "Captain America 3: Civil War," boys can get ready to track down the Winter Soldier in this Black Panther costume. It's padded and comes with the face mask; $29.99 at partycity.com.

Kylo Ren (Credit: Halloweencostumes.com) (Credit: Halloweencostumes.com) The villain in "Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens," this costumes comes in sizes small, medium and large; deluxe costume $39.99; light saber additional $14.99; halloweencostumes.com.

'Paw Patrol' Chase (Credit: Party City) (Credit: Party City) Chase is one of the seven pups who star in the "Paw Patrol" television series for toddlers. He's a police pup, and the costume includes jumpsuit, attached tail, hand and shoe covers, hat, attached ears and backpack. Also available are Skye the pilot pup and Marshall the fire dog costumes; $29.99 at Party City and partycity.com.