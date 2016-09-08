Paw Patrol Zoomer Marshall (Credit: Spin Master) (Credit: Spin Master) Zoomer Marshall makes more than 150 real sounds from the hit TV show "Paw Patrol." Press his badge for 80 different interactive missions and tricks. His backpack also transforms into water cannon launchers and two motors in his front paws help him zoom to his next mission. Best for ages 3 and older; $69.99.

SelfieMic (Credit: Moose Toys) (Credit: Moose Toys) The Selfie Mic from Moose Toys is a microphone-meets-selfie stick to let users tape or photograph themselves singing karaoke style. Use the free included partner app, StarMaker, to sing along to songs from a catalog of more than 3 million choices, including hits by Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, One Direction and more. Voice and video effects enhance the performance. Best for ages 8 and older; $24.99.

Dreamworks Animation Trolls Hug Time Poppy Doll (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) Poppy includes music, phrases, lights and sounds. She comes with a comb, a tiara and a matching wearable Hug Time bracelet for kids, and when activated, both bracelets and Poppy's hair light up. Best for ages 4 and older; $29.99.

Pokemon Z-Ring (Credit: Tomy) (Credit: Tomy) The Z-Ring can be synchronized with Pokemon video game series for Nintendo 3DS to enhance the play experience through sounds, lights and vibrations. The ring can be used without the video game in role-play mode to bring battle play to life with different 4D experiences with each Z-Crystals. It also comes with a two-inch Pikachu figure. Best for ages 5 and older; $29.99, available in November.

Think & Learn Code-A-Pillar (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) Kids can develop coding skills with the Think & Learn Code-A-Pillar by arranging the segments in many combinations to send the creature on his path (forward, left, right and more). You can configure the segments in such a way that the toy can reach targets throughout a room. Best for ages ages 3 and older; $49.99.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Terrascout RC Drone Blaster (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) Kids can use the live video feed featured on the controller's LCD screen to scout the battlefield, locate targets and plan their strategy. They can maneuver the angle of the drone's blaster remotely and fire a single dart by pressing and releasing the trigger. Kids can also record audio and video to an SD card (not included). Best for ages 8 and older; $199.99, available in October.

Little Live Pets Snuggles My Dream Puppy (Credit: Moose Toys) (Credit: Moose Toys) This puppy moves, feels and responds just like a real pet. Kids can feed this no-mess puppy with his bottle and he'll fall asleep in their arms. Pat his head or rub his tummy and Snuggles will make puppy sounds. Best for ages 2 to 4 years; $54.99.

PJ Masks Headquarters Playset (Credit: Just Play) (Credit: Just Play) Based on the hit preschool superhero animated TV show, the PJ Masks Headquarters Playset features three character-themed levels and stands more than two feet tall. The PJ Picture Player allows kids to choose their mission while using the zip line, working elevator, hanging cat rings, trap door and pop-out hatch. CatBoy figure and Cat-Car are included. Best for ages 3 and older; $69.99.

Star Wars Interactech Imperial Stormtrooper Figure (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) With more than 65 light and sound effects and precise motion sensors, this trooper can head into battle with its unique spin. Kids will also hear hand-to-hand combat sounds and the trooper yells out in defeat when falling. He comes with a blaster and jetpack that once strapped on, unlocks a variety of sounds. Best for ages 4 and older; $29.99.

Hatchimals (Credit: Spin Master) (Credit: Spin Master) Kids can take care of the egg and small, interactive creatures will hatch themselves. Little ones can teach them to walk, talk, play games and more. Who's inside? It's a surprise. Best for ages 5 and older; $59.99, available in October.

Num Noms Lipgloss Truck (Credit: MGA Entertainment) (Credit: MGA Entertainment) This truck includes everything kids need to make flavored lip gloss in cherry or vanilla. Choose a flavor, add glitter sprinkles, mix it up and dispense it from the ice cream machine. Best for ages 4 and older; $32.99.

Shopkins Tall Mall (Credit: Moose Toys) (Credit: Moose Toys) This set features different play areas with level one for home and garden, level two is where Shopkins can hang out to eat and level three is where kids will find electronics. The Tall Mall folds down for easy on-the-go transport and features extra storage. It also comes with two Toys R Us exclusive Shopkins figures. Best for ages 5 and older; $34.99.

Sky Viper v2400FPV Streaming Drone with FPV Headset (Credit: Skyrocket Toys) (Credit: Skyrocket Toys) This drone streams and records in high definition, allowing kids to view the footage from the camera. Newbies will appreciate the new Flight Assist feature, which includes Auto Launch, Auto Hover and Auto Land. The Micro SD card is not included. Best for ages 12 and older; $129.99.

Light 'n Go 3-in-1 Activity Walker (Credit: Little Tikes) (Credit: Little Tikes) This 3-in-1 walker features projected lights to encourage little ones to take their first steps, more than 70 activities, songs and sounds. Best for ages 9 months to 36 months; $39.99.