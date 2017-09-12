Toys R Us top 20 holiday toys for 2017

It's not too soon to think about what the little ones want for the holidays. Toys R Us has come out with its annual "hot toy" list that includes Paw Patrol, Power Rangers, Disney, Nintendo and more. Take a look at the top 20 toys for 2017.

Project Mc2 Smart Pixel Purse (Credit: MGA Entertainment) (Credit: MGA Entertainment) Inspired by Netflix's hit show "Project Mc2," this purse features more than 10 pre-programmed animations. Download the free app, connect to your device and program the LED lights. Customize the colors, designs, words, fonts, speed and more; $59.99 at toysrus.com.

Power Wheels Boomerang 12 Volt Ride On (Credit: Power Wheels) (Credit: Power Wheels) Kids can control, tilt and spin this ride-on toy, which features all-wheel drive that lets little ones navigate over grass, rough terrain and hard surfaces. This Toys R Us exclusive also includes power-lock brakes, a seat belt, high sides and an adjustable seat; $399.99 at toysrus.com.

Pikmi Pops Surprise! Jumbo Dog (Credit: Moose Toys) (Credit: Moose Toys) Unwrap surprises with Pikmi Pops, featuring sweet-scented plush animals including a dog, cat and bunny. Each pop comes with one, two or three charms and comes with a surprise message and three dangler strings to attach to your charms; $19.99 at toysrus.com.

Disney Pixar Coco Guitar (Credit: Mattel) (Credit: Mattel) Inspired by the new Disney Pixar animated film "Coco," this interactive guitar features strummable strings, working lights and sheet music, so kids can learn hit songs from the movie. The skull at the top of the guitar makes a chomping sound when the first cord is pressed; $29.99 at toysrus.com.

Fingerling Baby Monkey (Credit: WowWee) (Credit: WowWee) Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and know when they're being touched and spoken to, and even hung upside down. They come to life with 40 ways to play and 50 sounds to let you know how they are feeling. They make realistic monkey sounds and have blinking eyes and a curly hanging tail. Six different Fingerlings to share and collect; $14.99 at toysrus.com.

Oonies Mega Starter Pack (Credit: Moose Toys) (Credit: Moose Toys) Kids can inflate Oonies and watch them grow. They stick together and to windows without glue, water or heat. The set comes with 90 Oonies, 14 Oonie connectors, 42 Deco Bits, 28 Oonie Eyes and other accessories to decorate, as well as six display connectors; $29.99 at toysrus.com.

Power Rangers Ninja Steel Ultra Fire Fortress Zord (Credit: Bandai) (Credit: Bandai) This Toys R Us exclusive playset features three modes of play: Megazord, Ultra Megazord and Fortress. It's compatible with select Power Rangers Action Hero figures, which are sold separately. It comes with dual cannons that fire, a helipad and a prison cell, as well as 20 battle sound effects; $99.99 at toysrus.com.

FurReal Roarin' Ivory The Playful Tiger (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) This white tiger pet is a Toys R Us exclusive, responds to sound and touch with more than 100 sound-and-motion combinations, and even roars. Pet its forehead or back and it responds with sounds and movements. It can move its eyes, ears, head, mouth and tail; $129.99 at toysrus.com.

Shimmer & Shine Magical Light-Up Genie Palace (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) Based on the popular children's TV show "Shimmer and Shine," this playset comes with 20 play pieces, including the Shimmer and Shine dolls. Kids can clap their hands to activate the lights, and it has more than 100 sounds, phrases and songs, and a magic mirror; $129.99 at toysrus.com.

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme (Credit: Fisher-Price) (Credit: Fisher-Price) Standing over 2-feet tall, the Batbot Xtreme comes with wings, punching fists, projectile launchers, a motorcycle and a voice changer; $99.99 at toysrus.com.

Hatchimals Surprise (Credit: Spin Master) (Credit: Spin Master) Hatchimals, the popular toy from last holiday season, is back and holds a very special surprise that will officially hatch on Hatchimals Day, Friday, Oct. 6; $69.99 at toysrus.com.

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con (Credit: Nintendo) (Credit: Nintendo) This new home video game system provides single and multiplayer games, and can be taken on-the-go.The two new Joy-Con controllers allow the mobility of a handheld. Slip a set of Joy-Con into the Joy-Con grip to mimic a traditional controller. It features a Capture Button, motion control with a gyroscope and accelerometer, HD Rumble, IR Motion Camera, amiibo and Release Button; $299.99 at toysrus.com.

L.O.L Surprise! Big Surprise (Credit: MGA Entertainment) (Credit: MGA Entertainment) This limited edition toy features 50 surprises inside each item; toysrus.com.

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller (Credit: Spin Master) (Credit: Spin Master) This new set from the hit television series "Paw Patrol" features flashing lights, sounds, drop-down wheels and a moving crane. Kids can store up to two Paw Patrol vehicles on the deck. It comes with Ryder's Rescue ATV vehicle, a Ryder figure, an exploration platform, an octopus, two lifesavers and a detachable anchor; $59.99 at toysrus.com.

Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone (Credit: Little Tikes) (Credit: Little Tikes) Little ones can try out basketball, soccer and bowling in one playset. It includes an adjustable height hoop to grow with the child, lights and sounds, games and two balls; $54.99 at toysrus.com.

Glimmies Glimtern Lantern Playset (Credit: Just Play) (Credit: Just Play) This lantern-shaped house makes a great home for your child's Glimmie, little star creatures that light up in the dark. Place a Glimmie in the Glimtern and she will light up. The Toys R Us exclusive set comes with an exclusive Aurea, a Ladybug Glimmie; $17.99 at toysrus.com.

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster (Credit: Hasbro) (Credit: Hasbro) This motorized blaster holds up to 100 high-impact rounds with an easy-loading hopper that blasts rounds of 100 feet per second. The blaster is available in blue and red; $99.99 at toysrus.com.

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery (Credit: Just Play) (Credit: Just Play) Kids can care for their baby dolls with this set that features a light-and-sound stethoscope, a portable electronic patient laptop with a light-up screen, sounds and lullaby music, scale and more. For ages 3 and older; $79.99 at toysrus.com.

You & Me Baby So Sweet (Credit: Toys R Us) (Credit: Toys R Us) This 16-inch nursery doll features brown eyes and comes with the lilac sleeper. She has a detailed, expressive face, a soft body with vinyl arms, legs and head. This Toys R Us exclusive also comes with a newborn hat; $34.99 at toysrus.com.