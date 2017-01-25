Sometimes nothing says "I love you" quite like a homemade gift. So if you're looking to leave your kids a special Valentine in their lunchbox, or for a fun craft to do together, here's an easy DIY Valentine's Day card from Disney's Spoonful.com:
Lollipop Flowers
What you'll need
-Red and green construction paper or card stock
-Scissors
-Lollipops (use a variety of colors)
-Glue stick
Directions
1. From red construction paper, cut out a heart that's just larger than the lollipop candy and glue it to the wrapper.
2. For the leaves, fold the green paper in half and cut out a leaf shape, leaving the two sides attached at the seam.
3. Unfold the double leaf shape, coat the entire inside surface with glue, and fold it back over the lollipop stem, pressing to secure.
Tips for parents
* If you use cardboard templates, one child can trace and cut hearts while another works on the leaves.
* Make cardboard templates of the hearts and leaves.
