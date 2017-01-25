Sometimes nothing says "I love you" quite like a homemade gift. So if you're looking to leave your kids a special Valentine in their lunchbox, or for a fun craft to do together, here's an easy DIY Valentine's Day card from Disney's Spoonful.com, a website that's filled with thousands of crafts, games and recipes for children and families.

Secret Valentine's message

What you'll need

- 2 sheets white paper

- 1 sheet construction paper

- Black marker

- White crayon

- Watercolor paints

- Scissors

- Glue stick

How to make it

1. Fold one sheet of white paper in half like a card. Cut along the crease so that you have two pieces. Fold those two pieces in half.

2. Cut hearts from the two small pieces of white paper.

3. On the second piece of paper, use a black marker to write your message. Be sure that it will fit on the heart.

4. Place your white heart over the black letters. You should be able to see the black letters through the white paper. Trace the letters onto the white heart using a white crayon.

5. Cover the back of the heart with a glue stick.

6. Attach the heart to a piece of construction paper and trim.

7. Paint the white heart with watercolor paints. The wax in the crayon will resist the watercolor, revealing your secret message.