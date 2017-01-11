It will be a sad day for the world if Monopoly gets rid of the Scottie dog token. That could soon be our reality, but you can stop it from happening.

Game maker Hasbro just launched a new campaign letting people vote online for the next Monopoly tokens. Head to this site to scroll through more than 50 contenders, and pick your eight favorites.

On the possible chopping block are the eight current Monopoly tokens: the Scottie dog, top hat, car, thimble, boot, wheelbarrow, battleship, and the newest game piece: the cat token, which was added in 2013 to replace the iron following a fan vote.

Will fans vote to keep the current lineup? Or will they be more enticed by new possibilities such as a winking or kissy face emoji, hashtag, cowboy hat, flip flop, penguin, rubber ducky, or bunny slipper? The fate is in your hands, Monopoly fans.

Voting runs through January 31. Hasbro plans to announce the winners on "World Monopoly Day," March 19.

"No token — not even the Scottie dog — is safe!" Hasbro's senior vice president of marketing Jonathan Berkowitz said in a statement. "Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new line up of tokens."

The winning tokens will be included in Monopoly games hitting shelves this August.

Monopoly tokens have been a major part of the game since it was introduced in 1935, but the lineup has changed a few times over the years. The car, thimble, boot, top hat, and battleship were part of the original set, while the Scottie dog and wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s, Hasbro said in a news release.