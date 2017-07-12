Families who buy “golden tickets” to see “Willy Wonka” at Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre on July 16 will be able to attend a post-movie chocolate-factory experience in the center’s Sky Room Cafe.
The movie begins at 11 a.m., and up to 300 people can see the film for a price of $12 per adult and $5 per child 12 and younger.
Those who opt to stay for the chocolate factory experience will instead pay $17 per adult and $15 per child, which includes the fee for the movie.
The Fantastic Funhouse chocolate factory is intended for kids 6 to 12. The children will romp with a team of Fantastic Funhouse Jesters who will assist them in making fresh chocolate lollipops and going on a goody hunt in the Garden of Candy.
The event was co-created by artist Anu Annam and performance artist Christopher Nicola. Kids will receive a healthy snack after the movie and souvenir movie coloring book that they can get started on at the event with rainbow crayons and watercolors.
For more information or to buy tickets, call 631-423-7611 or visit cinemaartscentre.org. The center is at 423 Park Ave., Huntington.
