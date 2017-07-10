Amazon’s third annual Prime Day is Tuesday, July 11, and this year, exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members will roll out six hours earlier than usual, starting at 9 p.m. Monday evening. New deals are set to roll out every five minutes during the 30-hour event, and the sale will include deals on everything from tech toys and kids’ toys to great finds for those glued to the tube, at prices lower than ever.

In addition to members-only savings, Prime members can visit amazon.com/primeday for live updates on deals at the top of every hour. Members with the Amazon App also can get a sneak peak of deals up to 24 hours before they begin.

Anticipated deals include 50 percent off Amazon Echo, $15 off Echo Dot and steep savings on items throughout the website.

To take advantage of Prime Day savings, shoppers need to be Amazon Prime members (start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday.) Those with an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, compatible Fire TV or Fire tablet can receive deals even earlier, at 7pm Monday. Learn more at amazon.com/alexadeals.

As many as tens of thousands of Lightning Deals — refreshed every five minutes — are expected during Prime Day, but Amazon delivery is guaranteed not to disappoint, as Prime Air cargo planes are equipped to handle Prime Day in the U.S. for the first time.