Hugs and homemade cards are great, but grandma, grandpa and good ol' mom and dad deserve a little something extra this holiday season.

To see more holiday gift guides, visit newsday.com/giftguides.

AncestryDNA (Credit: ancestry.com) (Credit: ancestry.com) It started with family trees and historical records. Now Ancestry.com can help loved ones uncover their ethnic mix, close or distant relatives and new details about family history, all with a simple saliva sample. Once the website receives the sample, it will be compared with others in the world's largest consumer genomics database to identify the people who share that DNA and the ancestor they likely share. $99; More information: ancstry.me/QBzflw

Lively Wearable (Credit: GreatCall | PAN Communications) (Credit: GreatCall | PAN Communications) The ZVOX AccuVoice AV200 TV speaker creates surround sound by mimicking a hearing aid. It isolates voice frequencies to make speech stand out from background audio, analyzing a soundtrack with digital processing and allowing for sharp dialogue, even at low volumes. $49.99 (plus a $14.99 monthly plan and activation); more information at bit.ly/20bQ8jQ. Find the best price: bit.ly/2bZXesI.

'The Golden Girls' puppet parody (Credit: Golden Girls The Puppet Parody) (Credit: Golden Girls The Puppet Parody) Before our Olympic heroines came TV's famed "Golden Girls," now being celebrated with a hysterical puppet parody at the DR2 theater in Manhattan; tickets $69 and $99 through Ticketmaster.com.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Preserve memories (Credit: LegacyBox) (Credit: LegacyBox) The LegacyBox digitizing company will copy your old films, photos, tapes and audio recordings to a DVD (and an optional thumb drive) for easy, accessible walks down memory lane whenever you want. $74.95-$499.95; more information: bit.ly/2canFsV. There is an exclusive 40% discount for Newsday readers using the discount code NEWSDAY. (Code valid until Dec. 31, 2016)

Alex and Ani gingerbread man bracelet (Credit: Alex and Ani) (Credit: Alex and Ani) The charmed arm will get added sweetness with this gingerbread man bracelet, with 20 percent of the purchase price going to Blessings in a Backpack, a program to feed underprivileged children in America; $38 at alexandani.com

BroadwayHD subscription package (Credit: BroadwayHD) (Credit: BroadwayHD) The online streaming on-demand service BroadwayHD allows members to watch selected Broadway plays and other theatrical performances on computers, phones, TVs and tablets. $14.99 monthly or purchase a year-long subscription for $169.99 (the year-long service includes access to live stream productions); more information: bit.ly/2bSFW0C (Pictured: "The Phantom of the Opera: The 25th Anniversary Concert," available to watch as part of a BroadwayHD subscription package.)

TV·Ears Digital (Credit: TV·Ears) (Credit: TV·Ears) TV·Ears headphones allow its wearer the ability to listen to the audio portion of a broadcast as loudly as they like, while the rest of the room hears programming at the set volume. The digital TV-Ears (pictured) is compatible with Dolby Digital, SRS, and PCM systems, and is guaranteed to work with any TV or home set-up. $229.95; more information at bit.ly/2c0JihQ. Find the best price: bit.ly/2cvGcQP.

Christmas Sweets Platter (Credit: Personal Creations) (Credit: Personal Creations) This holiday-themed ceramic platter can be personalized with any name, up to 20 characters across the top. You can include up to 18 cookies with names (up to nine characters each) in the center of each cookie. $34.99. More information: http://bit.ly/2eowtQJ.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

ZVOX AccuVoice TV speaker (Credit: ZVOX) (Credit: ZVOX) The ZVOX AccuVoice AV200 TV speaker creates surround sound by mimicking a hearing aid. It isolates voice frequencies to make speech stand out from background audio, analyzing a soundtrack with digital processing and allowing for sharp dialogue, even at low volumes. $249.99; more information: bit.ly/2cabEqB. Find the best price: bit.ly/2bBmExj.

Membership to AARP (Credit: AARP) (Credit: AARP) An AARP membership includes such benefits as information on issues of concern to the senior community (like Medicare and social security), special discounts and a subscription to "AARP the Magazine." One year U.S. membership: $16 (three year U.S. membership: $43, five year U.S. membership: $63); more information: bit.ly/2c1fZx4.

Cinema Arts Centre membership (Credit: Barbara Alper) (Credit: Barbara Alper) The nonprofit arthouse movie theater Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington (423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7611) offers an individual membership program that includes such benefits as $5 off regular tickets, $6 matinee tickets (Mon-Fri), a monthly program guide mailed to your home, discounts on workshops, special events and at local participating retail stores and restaurants, members-only previews of new films and a free ticket for joining. Memberships: $45-$10,000; more information: bit.ly/2bGuTWh.

Assist-A-Tray (Credit: Stander) (Credit: Stander) The Stander Assist-A-Tray is a couch-gripping handle that not only makes standing easier, but it also features a swiveling multi-purpose tray, and it's designed to look like it's a furniture piece. $153; more information: bit.ly/2bAQNy3. Find the best price: bit.ly/1njy3hu.

Tub grip (Credit: Moen) (Credit: Moen) The Moen Home Care glacier tub grip can be installed without the use of tools, complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications and can support up to 350 lbs. $80.15; more info: moen.co/1fykIBF. Find the best price: bit.ly/2bT2EHI.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Savvy Designs bracelets (Credit: Savvys Design) (Credit: Savvys Design) There are a variety of stretch bracelets to choose from for moms. Some feature a double-sided charm with 'Mom' inscribed on the front and 'love, selfless, devoted, family, cherish' on the back. The charms also come in Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Godmother and more. You can also choose a charm with baby's feet, angel wings, tree of life and more. There are 25 different color crystal or semi-precious stones you can select. Price: $28 each. More information: http://bit.ly/2fXnKVu.

Tanger gift cards (Credit: Instagram user xploreli) (Credit: Instagram user xploreli) Tanger gift cards are accepted at any of the stores at any Tanger Outlets location, do not expire, there are no maintenance fees on inactive cards and may be purchased in increments of $10 up to $500; available for purchase on-site at the Shopper Services counter of any Tanger shopping center location or at bit.ly/2bRUXyt.

Portable shower bench (Credit: Carex Health Brands) (Credit: Carex Health Brands) This portable shower bench from Carex Health Brands is contoured for comfortable seating, is a complete piece and adjusts to fit most bath tubs. $50.24; more information: bit.ly/2caze6r. Find the best price: bit.ly/2bTRijS.

Automatic standby generator (Credit: Generac) (Credit: Generac) An automatic standby generator can potentially be a valuable asset, providing critical backup power in an emergency. The Generac brand Guardian Series kicks in automatically within seconds of sensing power loss, and can run until normal utility power is restored, powered by a home's existing natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas fuel supply. $2,239-$4,799; more information: bit.ly/2bxDr4h. Find the best price: bit.ly/1njy3hu.

Gourmet salt (Credit: Lawlor Media Group) (Credit: Lawlor Media Group) Hamptons Salt Co. features a selection of raw, smoked and flavored sea salts, all unrefined and free of additives--good for use in flavoring anything the user prefers. $39.99-$149.99; more information: bit.ly/2bSTg4U. Find the best price: bit.ly/2cfRgEb.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Snack baskets (Credit: A Gift Inside) (Credit: A Gift Inside) Built from its three brands (Golden State Fruit, Farmstead Gourmet, CY Chocolates), A Gift Inside features baskets for many occasions, with such possible contents as cheese, wine, fruits, cookies, meats, nuts and chocolates. $19.99-$139.95; more information: bit.ly/2bNYKhz.

Charm necklaces (Credit: Nashelle) (Credit: Nashelle) Nashelle Jewelry features a catalogue of ornaments, bracelets, rings, earrings, chokers and charms--as well as a selection of personalized items, such as the Identity Three Itty Bitty Coin Rose Gold Necklace (pictured; $95). More information: bit.ly/2bEu4zi.

Combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm (Credit: First Alert) (Credit: First Alert) The First Alert Low Profile Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm has a voice location feature, a mute button, low battery signal and can be mounted on a ceiling or wall. $47.99; more information: bit.ly/2bxE6Tv. Find the best price: bit.ly/2ceoGDy.

iPad Air 2 (Credit: Apple) (Credit: Apple) The iPad Air 2 has a diagonal 9.7" LED-backlit display, anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant coating, 2048-by-1536 pixel resolution and built-in 27.3-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery (good for up to 10 hours). Starting at $399; more information: apple.co/1tY6VLe. Find the best price: bit.ly/2bBx4gC.

Faux Succulents in Planter (Credit: One Kings Lane) (Credit: One Kings Lane) You won't have to worry about watering time with this set of three 10" faux succulents from One Kings Lane, as each is made of silk and comes in a black ceramic pot. $40; more information: bit.ly/2bdaWdg. Find the best price: bit.ly/2bRHJnR.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

The Empire Passport (Credit: Morgue File) (Credit: Morgue File) The Empire Passport provides year-round access to New York state parks, including unlimited day use vehicle entry to most of the facilities operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Access is granted to all who arrive in the same car with the Passport. Annual passports are $65; three-year: $165; five-year: $260; lifetime: $750; more information: bit.ly/1Dnkh9F. (Pictured: hikers walking through Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve in Lloyd Neck.)

Backyard Brine artisan pickles (Credit: Backyard Brine) (Credit: Backyard Brine) Based on Long Island, Backyard Brine is an artisan pickle company, made with local, natural ingredients and free of chemicals or artificial preservatives. Available by cases of six jars, in seasonal flavors and various levels of spice; $45. More information: bit.ly/2bx0URr". Find the best price on single jars: bit.ly/2bQ5sVa.

Customized ceramic pottery (Credit: Prairie Hills Pottery) (Credit: Prairie Hills Pottery) Instead of simply saving favorite photos, recipes, letters and other notes in a box, Prairie Hills Pottery can permanently place those memories onto customized ceramic dishes and plates. $30-$55; more information: bit.ly/2bkQDGX. Find the best price: bit.ly/2cc6OK8.

Personalized bangle (Credit: The Muddy Hammer) (Credit: The Muddy Hammer) The Muddy Hammer offers a wide selection of jewelry, with one example being this handmade, personalized bangle that can serve as a Mother's Bracelet--or Grandma's Bracelet--made to order from stainless steel and Swarovski crystals. $22-$40; more information: etsy.me/2bEhIHe.

Dinner (or lunch!) on you (Credit: View) (Credit: View) A gift card to a local restaurant can be a welcome gift, whether the recipient already enjoys or has never tried (but should) a particular spot, or possibly as a break from paying for a meal that's ordinarily out-of-budget. Examples of large Long Island hospitality companies include the Bohlsen Restaurant Group (gift cards good at Prime in Huntington, H2O in Smithtown, Monsoon in Babylon Village, Pizza Parm in Islip, Tellers in Islip and Verace in Islip; $25-$900 at bit.ly/2c0ChuG) and Lessing's (gift cards redeemable at Library Cafe in Farmingdale, Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor, Finnegan's in Huntington, Post Office Cafe in Babylon, Maxwell's in Islip, Southside in Bay Shore, View in Oakdale, Mirabelle and Mirabelle Tavern in Stony Brook; can be purchased at a customized value at bit.ly/2btcR7T) (Pictured: View restaurant in Oakdale.)