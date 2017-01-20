Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 42° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Fashion and ShoppingLifestyle

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Kellyanne Conway, appointed as Counselor to the President (Credit: Getty Images)

    Kellyanne Conway, appointed as Counselor to the President by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, leaves St. John's Episcopal Church on Jan. 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration.

    Kellyanne Conway describes Inauguration Day look as 'Trump Revolutionary Wear'


    Donald Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway's patriotic coat was all the rave during Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, but for all the wrong reasons.

    Valued at nearly $4,000, Conway's Gucci coat sent Twitter users into a frenzy. Her patriotic statement prompted hilarious memes, confusion and even a few messages of support.

    We’ve collected some of our favorite reactions below. What do you think of Conway’s bold choice?

    (Credit: Michelle Collins via Twitter)

    (Credit: Van Hammersly via Twitter)

    (Credit: K. via Twitter)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    (Credit: Josh Marshall via Twitter )

    (Credit: Sheila M Nicholas via Twitter)

    (Credit: Ian McKenna via Twitter)

    (Credit: David Sikabwe via Twitter)

    (Credit: Chase Williams via Twitter)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    (Credit: Lana via Twitter)

    (Credit: Derek Blasberg via Twitter)

    (Credit: Stephen Leng via Twitter)

    (Credit: Michael Hopper via Twitter)

    (Credit: Tyler Brooke via Twitter)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    (Credit: The Daily Show via Twitter)

    (Credit: Josh Cornett via Twitter)

    (Credit: Lachlan Markay via Twitter)

    Kellyanne Conway, appointed as Counselor to the President
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Kellyanne Conway, appointed as Counselor to the President by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, leaves St. John's Episcopal Church on Jan. 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration.

    Best Bets

    Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE