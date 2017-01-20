Kellyanne Conway describes Inauguration Day look as 'Trump Revolutionary Wear'
Donald Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway's patriotic coat was all the rave during Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, but for all the wrong reasons.
Valued at nearly $4,000, Conway's Gucci coat sent Twitter users into a frenzy. Her patriotic statement prompted hilarious memes, confusion and even a few messages of support.
We’ve collected some of our favorite reactions below. What do you think of Conway’s bold choice?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Kellyanne Conway, appointed as Counselor to the President by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, leaves St. John's Episcopal Church on Jan. 20, 2017, before Trump's inauguration.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.