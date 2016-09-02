Subscribe
    Kohl's offers discounts on Fitbit wristbands, sneakers, clothing, Dyson vacuums and more.

    Labor Day weekend sales 2016

    Updated
    By   hannah.siegel@newsday.com

    Labor Day weekend is here and so are the sales! Check out these stores where you can save big and score great deals.

    Macy's

    Macy's offers free shipping at $50, plus an extra 20% off (extra 25% off clearance) for women's, men's, juniors and kids' clothing, jewelry, handbags, home goods and more. Shop the sale: macys.com

    P.C. Richard & Son

    Save up to $500 during on Whirlpool, Maytag and KitchenAid appliances, plus savings on big-screen TVs and more, during P.C. Richard & Son's "Buy More, Save More" Labor Day event. Shop the sale: pcrichard.com

    Sears

    Save up to 35 percent on appliances such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances at Sears. Shop the sale: sears.com

    Kohl's

    Kohl's offers discounts on Fitbit wristbands, sneakers, clothing, Dyson vacuums and more. Shop the sale: kohls.com

    Target

    Get 30 percent off home items, including bedding, furniture, decor, dining and entertaining, during Target's Labor Day sale. Shop the sale: target.com

    Amazon Fashion

    Amazon Fashion takes 70 percent off a selection of its jewelry, clothing and shoes. Shop the sale: amazon.com

    Best Buy

    Best Buy offers up to 35 percent off major appliance top deals, including select washers and dryers, select ranges, select dishwashers and more, this Labor Day. Deal ends Sept. 14. Shop the sale: bestbuy.com

    Ashley Furniture Homestore

    Shoppers have the option of saving up to 20 percent off storewide or taking advantage of six years of no-interest payments when they purchase sofas, beds, tables and more. Shop the sale: ashleyfurniturehomestore.com

    Express

    Men's and women's clothing is 40% off during the Labor Day sale at Express. Exclusions apply. Shop the sale: express.com

    Walmart

    Walmart offers savings on merchandise including bikes, home goods, clothing, mattresses, sports and outdoor equipment, patio furniture and decor, electronics, back to school gear and more. Shop the sale: walmart.com.

    Carter's

    Carter's offers 50% off, plus 25% a purchase of $40 and up, using the code LABOR DAY or the in-store coupon. Shop the sale: carters.com

    Home Depot

    Save up to 30 percent on appliances including grills, refrigerators, washers and dryers and more, plus save on items for your next home improvement project, at Home Depot, over Labor Day weekend. Shop the sale: homedepot.com

    Overstock

    Overstock offers up to 70% off on garden and patio, bedroom, dining room, living room furniture, as well as lighting, area rugs, bedding and more. Shop the sale: overstock.com

    Brooks Brothers

    Brooks Brothers' Labor Day Clearance Event features men's dress shirts, men's sport shirts and women's shirts for $49. Shop the sale: brooksbrothers.com

    Williams-Sonoma

    Williams-Sonoma offers 20% off your order, plus free shipping, plus an extra 30% off clearance merchandise, with the code LABOR DAY. Shop the sale: williams-sonoma.com

