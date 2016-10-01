LI cancer survivors walk the runway in Garden City
Five local women who beat cancer, including three from Long Island, walked the runway in a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event, which took place at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Marcia Glenn of Richmond Hill, a 20-year breast cancer survivor, walks the runway wearing an Ivanka Trump cocktail dress during a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 26, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Olga Hernandez of Hempstead, a two-time breast cancer survivor who also battled bladder cancer, walks the runway wearing a Karl Lagerfeld white tweed jacket and black pants during a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Marcia Glenn of Richmond Hill, a 20-year breast cancer survivor, walks the runway wearing a Michael Kors biker jacket with skinny ankle pants during a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
ADVERTISEMENT
Theresa Frank of Lindenhurst, a 20-year breast cancer survivor, walks the runway wearing a blue satin dress with rosette appliqués during a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Olga Hernandez of Hempstead, a two-time breast cancer survivor who also battled bladder cancer, walks the runway wearing a purple Ralph Lauren sheath dress during a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Maryanne Spinella of Melville, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, walks the runway wearing a black Calvin Klein dress during a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Maryanne Spinella of Melville, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, walks the runway wearing a red and black Vince Camuto tunic and black leggings during a fashion show at Lord & Tayor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Cancer survivor Olga Hernandez of Hempstead, left, gets assistance from personal stylist Dana Amoroso while getting ready for her walk down the runway at Lord & Tayor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
ADVERTISEMENT
Theresa Frank of Lindenhurst, a 20-year breast cancer survivor, walks the runway wearing a plaid Vince Camuto tunic and ponte pants during a fashion show at Lord & Tayor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Michelle Murray of Uniondale, a three-year colon cancer survivor, walks the runway wearing a blush-colored CeCe blouse and black pants during a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
From left, cancer survivors Olga Hernandez of Hempstead, Marcia Glenn of Richmond Hill, Michelle Murray of Uniondale, Theresa Frank of Lindenhurst and Maryanne Spinella of Melville pose during a fashion show at Lord & Taylor in Garden City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The event honored cancer survivors and served to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.