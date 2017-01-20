HIGHLIGHTS Future first lady dons designer for church service

Dress reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy’s style

The question of who would dress Melania Trump for inauguration day — buzzed about in the press and social media for weeks—finally has an answer.

It’s Ralph Lauren. The incoming first lady arrived at for a church service wearing a sleek sky blue ensemble—a knee-length mock turtleneck dress in double-face cashmere, a matching cropped cutaway jacket with three-quarter sleeves, and suede gloves—a look that many observers said recalled the refined style of Jackie Kennedy.

At last night’s candlelight dinner for campaign donors, held at Union Station, the Slovenian-born former model chose a gold beaded gown by Reem Acra, a Beirut native and Hollywood red-carpet favorite. Earlier in the day she wore a military-style coat and matching dress by little known New York designer Norisol Ferrari.

Which designer was tasked with creating her evening gown for Friday night’s balls is still a mystery. Earlier in the week, the rumor mill was churning on overdrive, as Women’s Wear Daily predicted, correctly it turns out, that Trump would wear Lauren for Friday’s ceremony. (For the evening, they predicted Karl Lagerfeld -- stay tuned.)

Lauren’s label has bipartisan appeal -- Melania Trump wore a Ralph Lauren one-shoulder jumpsuit (which she reportedly bought off the rack at his Madison Avenue shop) for her husband’s acceptance speech on election night. The next day, Hillary Clinton delivered her concession speech in a Ralph Lauren pantsuit.

Who dresses the new first lady has been a touchy subject.

A clothing kerfuffle began back in November when designer Sophie Theallet, whose label is based in New York and who dressed Michelle Obama on numerous occasions, announced she would not contribute to Melania Trump’s wardrobe due to “the rhetoric of racism, sexism and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign.”

Other designers -- among them Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford -- said they would not want to dress the first lady, but others -- Tommy Hilfiger, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne -- have stated they’d welcome the opportunity.

The “first wardrobe,” after all, is big business. “The impact of the first lady is really, really powerful,” designer Naeem Khan, told The Associated Press. The attention he got for dressing Michelle Obama -- she wore about 20 of his dresses, including a stunning gown for her first state dinner honoring India’s prime minister -- transformed Khan’s brand “into a global business.”