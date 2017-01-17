While far from the biggest stories about the upcoming inauguration, fashion folks are breathless about who will be the first designer to dress incoming first lady Melania Trump for the surrounding festivities on Friday. And if reports from Women’s Wear Daily are correct, all signs point to Ralph Lauren, both for an inauguration ensemble and a gown for evening balls.
Lauren, a staunch Hillary supporter, is no stranger to the political arena, having made a slew of pantsuits for Clinton during the campaign, including the headlining white one at the Democratic National Convention. But now, the designer is apparently taking a bipartisan approach and reportedly hard at work on Trump’s new duds.
It wouldn’t be the first time the former model, born in Slovenia, has donned the designer. On election night she turned out in a one-shoulder white jumpsuit she purchased right off the rack at the designer’s Madison Avenue store. According to WWD, other Trump family members have requested custom pieces from the brand.Photos6 things to know about Melania Trump
As for the uproar about designers refusing to dress her, well, for now, that ship seems to have sailed.
