Neiman Marcus sells "destroyed" sneakers for $1,425

The dog ate my shoes and now they cost $1,425.
Buy a pair of inexpensive high tops. Rub them with meat. Leave them with a teething dog, and voila! You’ll end up with kicks that bear a remarkable resemblance to the “Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker” by Belgian designer Maison Margiela with chunks of the exterior missing, a slashed tongue and scuffed exterior. And they’re selling at Neiman...
