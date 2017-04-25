What do you do if you're a white-collar kind of guy who wants to impart a work-with-your-hands kind of vibe?
Well, you could actually work with your hands. Get them dirty. Pull on a pair of Levis and go do some gardening. But if looking like you actually work sounds like too much work, you now have the wonderful option of shelling out more than four Benjamins for the privilege, while keeping your hands clean.
Nordstrom is selling $425 PRPS Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans, which look exactly like common-man jeans, but covered in fake mud. If that doesn't entice you, maybe the website description will:
"Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."
What's next? Aprons with faux tomato sauce smudges on them to fool people into thinking you actually cook?
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.