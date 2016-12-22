Muslin dream blanket & sleeping bag (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $49.99-$54.00; "Found: a baby gift that's part practical, part cuddle magnet. The blanket and sleeping bag have hypoallergenic fill and a soft flannel shell made from brushed cotton. Lullaby and good night." -- Oprah

Emi-Jay Snag-free Hairties (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $24.00; "Your ponytailed friends of all ages need these sweet stretchy hair ties in delectable packaging. Let's face it: Woman cannot live by scrunchies alone." -- Oprah

Floating Pearl Sterling Silver Earrings (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $80.00; "I had my ears pierced in 2005, and I still get really excited by a good earring. I wear this style often, and it's lightweight and lovely." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

BUTTER LONDON nail lacquer collection (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $150.00; "Give a Butter London nail polish set to each of my girls every year -- there's something so luxurious about it. Especially when the 22 polishes spin easily in a lazy Susan. So fun!" -- Oprah

John Steinbeck Book Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $195.00; "I was so passionate about these exquisite book sets last year, I just had to bring them back. These are some of my favorite authors (and you all should have them in your library): Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, John Steinbeck, and William Faulkner. I'm buying them for everyone I know!" -- Oprah

The Book of Joy (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $26.00; "I want to wish all of you joy -- because there is no better gift. Two spiritual masters, the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, share their wisdom in this uplifting book. I promise you, it's the best $26 you can spend." -- Oprah

Peepers Reading Glasses (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $17.60; "You're always writing to me asking about my glasses. I highly recommend these readers for their antiscratch lenses and absurdly low price. Bonus: With their big bold frames, they're impossible to lose." -- Oprah

Truffle Zest Holiday Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $35.00; "Here's my theory: Anything that's delicious without truffle is even better with it. (My trick: Start with the zest, then salt if you need it.) In my bag at this moment, you'll find my wallet, my keys, and my truffle zest. That's right -- I don't go anywhere without it." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Bluetooth Key Finder (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $29.99; "Attach an Orbit to your key chain, download the free app, and find your keys with your phone (at the push of a button, Orbit chimes loudly). It works in reverse, too: Press a button on Orbit to find your cell -- it rings even in silent mode. Genius." -- Oprah

Scented Fire Starters (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $49.00; "When I'm home, I wait for the clouds to start rolling in, so I can curl up next to the fireplace. With these pinecone-shaped, scented fire starters, made from organic beeswax, wood, and essential oils, I'm in for an evening of pure coziness." -- Oprah

Crab & Cleek Canvas Tote (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $56.00; "I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love a big tote! These preppy canvas bags have been winterized with nostalgic holiday prints and corduroy trim -- and they're a real steal." -- Oprah

Creative Co-op Stoneware Mini Bakers (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $45.79; "Nothing says (healthy) comfort like mashed cauliflower. And when you make it in these mini cocottes, which come in beautiful neutrals that work with any decor, you can give each guest her own adorable serving. Science has yet to explain why everything tastes better that way." -- Oprah

Coyuchi Linen Terry Robe (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $198.00; "When linen meets organic cotton terry, you get a really sublime robe, perfect to wear while unwrapping presents on Christmas morning. You'll be in good company: I gave these to the cast of Queen Sugar as a series premiere gift." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Avegant Glyph Personal Theater (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $439.00; "Tired of squinting at a small phone screen? You may feel like an extra in Star Trek, but it'll be worth it. Plug these into any HDMI-supported device and do everything from checking emails to watching movies in digital HD. It's like your own personal theater." -- Oprah

Major Moto by Sorel (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $173.55; "Love, love, love! I'm in a plaid phase right now, so the tricked-out lining is the cherry on top of these revved-up moto boots." -- Oprah

Holiday Cheese “Cake” (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $135.00; "Behold! A cheese "cake" that doubles as a centerpiece. It's made up of four creamy pounds of Humboldt Fog and Truffle Tremor goat cheeses and decorated with succulents. It comes with bags so guests can take a parting gift -- if you can get them to leave!" -- Oprah

Peoni La Nettoyant (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $60.00; "This new skincare line - -started by my facialist, Jennifer Brodeur, a true skin guru -- is free of toxins, artificial fragrances, and gluten. Get ready to glow!" -- Oprah

Harriet Boot by Tretorn (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $132.00; "On the rare occasion when I'm in Telluride, Colorado, and I'm not skiing, these over-the-knee nylon boots are a must. They're designed with a high-performance sock and a waterproof rubber sole, so I get maximum style with minimum slippage." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Bath Gift Sets by The Cottage Greenhouse (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $65.00; "I'm always on the hunt for the best bath products -- and here they are, in wild ginger, carrot, and grapefruit scents. Now I get to combine two of my great loves in life: farming and bathing!" -- Oprah

English muffins & preserve set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $40.00; "I don't have to tell you all how much I love bread. These English muffins are my current carb of choice: crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and scrumptious all over -- especially when slathered them with the amazing Clif Family preserves that are included. Full disclosure: I took a few bags home from the shoot!" -- Oprah

Convertible Cowl Neck Top by Michael Stars (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $128; "This brushed-jersey number is the love child of a cowl neck and an off-the-shoulder top and feels divine either way you wear it." -- Oprah

Filtered Water Pitcher (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $29.94; "With a coconut-shell carbon filter and a sustainable oak handle, this high-style pitcher may be more natural than the water it purifies. Call it Gilligan's Island chic." -- Oprah

Silicone-Band Watch by KYBOE (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $190; "I'm guilty of using my iPhone in lieu of a watch, but Adam sold me on these jazzy silicone-strapped tickers inspired by fields of flowers." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Biscuit Mix & Honey Gift Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $22; "Biscuits and I go way back. These bake up moist yet crumbly, taste homemade though they're from a mix, and are heavenly served with this honey." -- Oprah

Big Kiss Lip and Cheek Stain (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $65; "Edward Bess's creamy, long-wearing lipstick and cheek stain has been supersized just for me -- and all of you! Because who doesn't want to pull something the size of Texas out of her makeup bag? But please apply with a brush!" -- Oprah

Furry Friends Gift Bucket List price: $48; "A Harry Barker bucket, chock-full of chew toys and a large tin of cheese puff biscuits, is a doggone delight. My opinion? This is what all dog parents need." -- Oprah

Bone China Mugs (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $49.99; "Everybody -- I mean everybody -- needs a good large coffee (or chai) mug. These ceramic beauties are substantial (20 ounces) and come in a colorful gift box. Done and done." -- Oprah

Biggie’s Tower of Toffee (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $50; "They don't call it 'crack toffee' for nothing. Crunchy and buttery, with toppings like white chocolate with pistachio, cranberry, and coconut -- once you start, you can't stop." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Beatriz Tropical Edge Clutches (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $250; "These thread-appliquéd clutches are made by women in developing communities in the Philippines and inspired by the country's eye-catching fabrics. The perfect complement to an LBD, am I right?" -- Oprah

WOLF Travel Jewelry Case (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $59; "Toss this small but spacious jewelry box into your carry-on, and you're ready to hit the road. It has seven ring rolls, four compartments, and three necklace hooks -- and is almost as gorgeous as the bling within." -- Oprah

Bright Stripes Wrap (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $59; "Take a page from neckwear king Adam Glassman and never leave home without a colorful scarf. These impossibly soft options are instant outfitmakers." -- Oprah

Essential Oil Candles (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $52; "These soy candles are the next-best thing to being outdoors, transporting me to a forest of pine, cedar, and cypress. Some love pumpkin spice scents; I'll take trees." -- Oprah

Pear Almond Tart (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $60; "I always say presentation is everything, and trust me, this pear and almond tart is as decadent as it is beautiful. The ten-and-a-half-inch pastry can serve up to 16 guests and is a lovely end note to a holiday dinner." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Modern Meditation: Coloring Book & Colored Pencils (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $29.44; "Iyanla recently gave me a few adult coloring books, and filling in the blanks has become one of my preferred ways to de-stress. Who knew? Besides being just plain fun, these three will help with mental agility, focus, and inner peace." -- Oprah

24-Piece Chocolate Storybook (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $88; "Meet the newest addition to my book club: These handmade bonbons come disguised in a beautiful hollowed-out book. Some lucky hostess is in for a delicious read." -- Oprah

Majestic Filatures "Soft Touch" Tees (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $135; "I love these tees! The buttery fabric feels like a second skin and holds you in without being restrictive. I wear mine almost every day. Best of all? It's truly a goes-with-anything (from jeans to a ball skirt) style." -- Oprah

Pound Cakes by Janie's Cakes (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $32; "Texas-based bakery owner Janie Clapp makes pound cake using only natural ingredients, just as her great-grandmother taught her. But Grandma never filled her cake with coffee-toffee buttercream or raspberry curd! Hands down, it's the best pound cake I've ever had." -- Oprah

Brouk & Co Travel Cord Roll (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $15.99; "Do you know how much time I waste digging through my bag for my earbuds or a charger, only to find them tangled together? With these fun compact cases, your wires will never get crossed." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Cocoon by Sealy Classic (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $399; "If there's anything better than a good night's sleep, let me know, because I haven't found it. What I have found is a memory-foam mattress that ships in a remarkably hassle-free box that will actually fit through your door. Open it up and hit the hay." -- Oprah

Bamboo Chic Loungewear Pants (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $106; "I'd live in my pj's if I could -- and who says I can't? These huggable, feathery-soft pieces have a slightly tailored silhouette, so I can wear them for Saturday errands without going schlumpadinka." -- Oprah

Bamboo Chic Loungewear Cardi (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $116; "I'd live in my pj's if I could--and who says I can't? These huggable, feathery-soft pieces have a slightly tailored silhouette, so I can wear them for Saturday errands without going schlumpadinka." -- Oprah

APL Techloom Phantom (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $132; "After wearing these running shoes to hike through the Grand Canyon, I can confidently say they go the extra mile. They have four-way stretch uppers, motion-flex outsoles, cushioney midsoles, and a supportive 3-D grid pattern in neutrals and pretty pastels." -- Oprah

Mommy and Me puffer backpacks (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: Currently unavailable; "For busy moms: a water-resistant, pocket-filled backpack that doubles as a diaper bag. For Mom's biggest fan: a mini version for #twinning moments." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

All-in-one HD Camera, Siren and Air Monitor (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $179.50; "Give the gift of peace of mind: The Canary security device can monitor the goings-on at home (or outside, with the Canary Flex) in live HD video via the app -- and allows you to view and react instantly. If motion is detected, it's recorded and sent to your phone. If it's an emergency, you can call the police from the app. And if it's just Mr. Whiskers on the prowl, you'll know that, too." -- Oprah

Elite Sorbet Maker by Yonanas (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $94.07; "I've had sorbet almost every night since starting Weight Watchers. (Fruit = zero points!) This gadget turns frozen fruit into soft-serve with no dairy or added sugar. Amen!" -- Oprah

Trio Touchscreen Gloves (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $38; "Anyone who's ever searched for a lost glove will love this touchscreen-friendly interchangeable trio: It's a pair and a spare, so you'll never be caught cold-handed." -- Oprah

Royal Doulton Gordon Ramsey Knife Block Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $31.78; "Chef Gordon Ramsay has given the chunky wooden knife block a total redesign: His circular version is packed with filament that holds five knives in place. Who knew you could get a makeover in Hell's Kitchen?" -- Oprah

Grapeseed Oil Pantry Gift Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $90; "Sorry, olive oil -- you've been a good friend, but I've moved on. Pure grapeseed oil is great for cooking and has no cholesterol, no sodium, no preservatives, and no trans-fatty acids. All those noes add up to a very big yes!" -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Barrel-Aged And Infused Maple Syrups (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $69.95; "This set of organic maple syrups includes one aged in bourbon barrels, another infused with hibiscus, and a third with cinnamon-vanilla -- ideal for everything from pancake drizzling to cocktail making to pork tenderloin glazing." -- Oprah

Smart Luggage Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $295; "My mind is blown: These suitcases have a built-in charging station, tracking capability, and a weight sensor (buh-bye, overage fees!). They practically come with a college degree -- smartest luggage ever. And the apple green shade was created exclusively for me." -- Oprah

Relax Slippers by Vionic (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $39.99; "Talk about cute and comfy. A flexible midsole, an orthotic footbed, and plush terry cloth fabric? My feet have never been happier." -- Oprah

Whitten Stud Earrings (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $72; "Can you believe these aren't fine jewels? Multifaceted gemstone earrings add tasteful glamour to your everyday outfits." -- Oprah

Sintra XL Bowl (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $138; "Is this oversize and handmade glazed terracotta bowl not fantastic?! Fill one with beautiful fruits or pine cones for a truly personal gift." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Peoni La Crème (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $195; "This new skin-care line -- started by my facialist, Jennifer Brodeur, a true skin guru -- is free of toxins, artificial fragrances and gluten. Get ready to glow!" -- Oprah

Maya Angelou Book Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $195; "I was so passionate about these exquisite book sets last year, I just had to bring them back. These are some of my favorite authors (and you all should have them in your library): Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, John Steinbeck and William Faulkner. I'm buying them for everyone I know!" -- Oprah

Food, Health and Happiness Cookbook by Oprah Winfrey (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $31.50; "Guess how I spent my summer? Well, among other things, I wrote a cookbook! I've been wanting to share the recipes I love to make (Weight Watchers points and all) -- and the lessons I've learned about ending my lifelong struggle with eating. Pre-order now, see you in the kitchen!" -- Oprah

Livenza All Day Grill (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price:$299.95; "Thanks to the griddle, waffle, and grill plates on this clever appliance, I can make everything from pancakes to paninis like a pro -- without turning on the stove. Plus, it takes the place of at least three appliances on my counter right now." -- Oprah

Zip Clutch by Fossil (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $68; "The great thing about a vivid oversize wallet: You can always find it, even in the black hole that is your purse." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Burt's Bees Family Jammies (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $16.85; "I took the liberty of testing out an ultracozy organic cotton onesie (on our cover, no less!) so I could personally attest to its comfort and quality. You can outfit your whole clan -- perfect for the annual holiday card." -- Oprah

6-Piece Spice Rub Collection (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $82; "Who wouldn't want to give these dry rubs a try? They're full of flavor and free of added salt -- perfect for anyone looking to spice things up." -- Oprah

Southern Grit Trio (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $45; "Oh my Lord, y'all, these are some good grits! And this trio, packaged in a wooden crate, will make a great gift for my Southern friends. Milled in the Georgia mountains, the grits come in original, garlic and herb, and, my favorite, truffle and sea salt." -- Oprah

Gallatin Crossbody by Vera Bradley (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $134.40; "These perfectly sized, smooth leather cross-bodies have a hidden surprise: They're lined with one of Vera Bradley's upbeat signature prints." -- Oprah

Potato Chips Gift Crate (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $35; "To help revitalize the Hope District of Detroit, Michael Wimberley repurposed vacant lots into community gardens to grow potatoes locally, creating job opportunities and a terrific chip that actually tastes like a sliced potato. I'll snack to that!" -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Dress & Sneaker Laces (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $17.50; "Attention, shoe fanatics! These colorful unisex laces -- available for sneakers, dress shoes, or boots -- will add kick to your kicks." -- Oprah

Stackable Handmade Cuffs (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $96; "These edgy handmade cuffs have Gayle written all over them! The intricate details and reasonable price blew me away. A great gift to give ... or keep for yourself." -- Oprah

RBT Rabbit Wine Decanter (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $99.95; "Winter is red wine season! The aerator in this decanter removes impurities from the wine while the funnel oxygenates it. Translation: bigger aromas, more flavor. I'm buying this for the red wine drinkers in my life." -- Oprah

Avance Airfryer XL (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $308; "Fried food minus the fat? I'm in. This air fryer uses one tablespoon of oil or less to fry, roast, bake, or grill nearly three pounds of food. Talk about a diet game changer!" -- Oprah

Beats by Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless (Credit: Amazon ) (Credit: Amazon ) List price: $199.95; "I didn't realize I needed a new pair of Beats, but this wireless version has Fast Fuel, a quick five-minute charge that yields one hour of playback. Now that's my jam!" -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Long Pajama Set by Marigot Collection (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $150; "When I have guests staying over, you can bet I'll be wearing my pajamas through breakfast. This set is calling my name!" -- Oprah

Anti-Stress: Coloring Book & Colored Pencils (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $28.93; "Iyanla recently gave me a few adult coloring books, and filling in the blanks has become one of my preferred ways to de-stress. Who knew? Besides being just plain fun, these three will help with mental agility, focus, and inner peace." -- Oprah

Oprah’s Poinsettia Flower Pot Cake (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $132; "If it were possible to get a Ph.D. in cake, Gayle King would be a doctor of frosting! So when she declared her love for this chocolate cake with vanilla mousse -- which may look like a potted poinsettia but is entirely edible -- I knew I was in for a very sweet treat." -- Oprah

Oprah & Deepak Meditation Reinvention Collection (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $80; "The newest trilogy from Deepak Chopra and me is all about reinvention. Whether you want to shed pounds or make new connections, we're here to guide you." -- Oprah

Cell Case & Card Sleeve Crossbody (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $24.99; "My friend Urania has something like this, and I think it's so cool -- because I always lose my phone! Wear it as a cross-body or a wristlet to stow your credit cards and cell safely and stylishly." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Toni Morrison Book Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $250; "I was so passionate about these exquisite book sets last year, I just had to bring them back. These are some of my favorite authors (and you all should have them in your library): Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, John Steinbeck and William Faulkner. I'm buying them for everyone I know!" -- Oprah

Organic Herb Grow Kits (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $24.99; "I absolutely love cooking with fresh produce from my garden, and these urban grow kits will give city folks the same joy. They provide organic seeds, organic soil and a container made from 100 percent recycled tea bags; you provide the sunlight, water and love." -- Oprah

Mini Bluetooth Speakers (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $24.99; "These little creatures are powerful mini Bluetooth speakers that produce clear room-filling sound. Once you're done singing along, enable the selfie feature and snap a pic." -- Oprah

2012 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price: $99; "These statement-making bottles of my favorite Cabernet Sauvignon from one of the finest California vineyards are guaranteed to add holiday cheer -- why do you think Rudolph's nose is always so red?" -- Oprah

Nikko High Top by Michael Kors (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $156; "I posed, I walked, I jumped, and I danced in the red high-tops at our cover shoot. And at the end of the day, I didn't want to take them off. Shiny leather, hidden wedges -- sold!" -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

PEONI L’essence (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $60; "This new skin-care line -- started by my facialist, Jennifer Brodeur, a true skin guru -- is free of toxins, artificial fragrances, and gluten. Get ready to glow!" -- Oprah

Holiday Cookie Collection (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $80; "A can of cookies? I. Love. It. And these all-natural yummies -- citrus-cranberry white chocolate chip, triple chocolate chunk, and chocolate chip -- are really, really good. This set of three tins is an ideal teacher gift" -- Oprah

Custom Dog Blankets (Credit: Amazon ) (Credit: Amazon ) List price, $315; "You're so vain, I bet you think this blanket is about you, don't you, Sadie? (She's right -- it is.) A machine-washable microfleece dog blanket printed with a hand-drawn pup portrait or border will thrill both you and your fur baby." -- Oprah

Italian Herringbone Throw (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price:$128; "I can't believe it's not cashmere! This made-in-Italy cotton-blend throw has a snuggle factor that's off the charts. Sumptuous and luxuriously large in a sea of soothing colors -- it's a nap just waiting to happen." -- Oprah

Smart Wireless Kitchen Scale (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $59.84; "If knowledge is power, this smart scale will make you the CEO of your health. It syncs with a free app to help determine the nutritional value of your daily food intake as well as save and track your meals." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Jellycat Stuffed Creatures (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $30; "Oh, do I love the Jellycats! I'm giving these to my nieces -- and we'll see who gets hugged first, the critters or Auntie O." -- Oprah

Travel Pillow Organizer (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $34.99; "Don't worry about snoozing and losing your valuables on board. Slip your phone, passport, and glasses into the pockets of this memory foam neck pillow, and never touch that grimy seat-back compartment again. Every passenger will be asking, "Where'd you get that?" -- Oprah

Rose Foot Treatment Gift Set (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $105.60; "There's a reason Footnanny has made the list three years in a row: It's just incredible! Founder Gloria Williams and I sniffed so many scents before settling on rose and rose-lime. The kit includes soaking salts, a rich cream, and a pair of the softest spa socks ever." -- Oprah

The Original Pasta Pot by Bialetti (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $29.99; "I took a look at this aluminum cookware with a lock-on lid and built-in strainer and had just one question: Where have you been all my life?" -- Oprah

Rae Sweatshirt by Emi-Jay (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $112; "Here's my new go-to sweatshirt. It's silky-soft, and the tails cover the parts you'd rather keep to yourself. I plan on living in it." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Le Creuset 8-Inch Pepper Mill (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $37.95; "Classic salt and pepper mills in candy colors add some fun to your daily grind." -- Oprah

Le Creuset 8-Inch Salt Mill (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $33.30; "Classic salt and pepper mills in candy colors add some fun to your daily grind." -- Oprah

Fringe Key Chain (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $16; "These tasseled Lucite key chains are cheap and cheery, and do double duty as bag charms. Oh, and the fact that they were designed by O style intern Emma Johnson is a fringe benefit." -- Oprah

Book sets (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $250; "I was so passionate about these exquisite book sets last year, I just had to bring them back. These are some of my favorite authors (and you all should have them in your library): Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, John Steinbeck, and William Faulkner. I'm buying them for everyone I know!" -- Oprah

Children’s Animal Slippers (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $24; "Little bunnies will love hopping around in cushy slippers. And mama rabbits will appreciate their machine-washable terry cloth and nonslip bottoms." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Porcelain marbled salad plates (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $54.40; "I love a simple white plate, but sometimes it's nice to mix things up. The pastel colors and marbling patterns on these porcelain dishes create a striking -- but not matchy-matchy - -table." -- Oprah

DROP bottle (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $40; "In a perfect world, we'd need to stay potato-chipped instead of hydrated. Plain old water has never been my favorite, but when I fill this infuser with slices of orange or cucumber, the BPA-free bottle becomes a party." -- Oprah

Zion Lion Pom Knit Hat (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $60; "You can't help but smile at these pom-pom-topped, hand-knit wool beanies in colors that'll brighten up even the dreariest winter day." -- Oprah

Kindle Oasis (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $289.99; "I'm always looking for a reading oasis, and now I can find one wherever I go. The latest Kindle is practically pocket-size! It's also lighter than air, thinner than ever, and equipped with a leather charging cover." -- Oprah

Limited edition lip sculptor quad (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) Currently Unavailable; "Who can resist a beauty twofer? This one is half lipstick, half gloss, and totally gorgeous in a set of four fantastic colors." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Canary Flex HD Security Camera (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $199.99; "Give the gift of peace of mind: The Canary security device can monitor the goings-on at home (or outside, with the Canary Flex) in live HD video via the app -- and allows you to view and react instantly. If motion is detected, it's recorded and sent to your phone. If it's an emergency, you can call the police from the app. And if it's just Mr. Whiskers on the prowl, you'll know that, too." -- Oprah

Organic Rose & Lavender Sachet (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $19.95; "Some may look at this ultrafeminine sachet filled with dried organic rose petals and lavender florets and see a way to scent lingerie. Others see the perfect stocking stuffer. Guess what? They're both right!" -- Oprah

Brain-Science: Coloring Book & Colored Pencils (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $20.28; "Iyanla recently gave me a few adult coloring books, and filling in the blanks has become one of my preferred ways to de-stress. Who knew? Besides being just plain fun, these three will help with mental agility, focus, and inner peace." -- Oprah

Fitbit Alta (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price. $128.99; "This iteration of Fitbit is splash-proof, so you can leave it on during your post-workout shower or when you're taking a bubble bath, like I do. Besides tracking sleep, steps, and calories burned, it shares call and text notifications." -- Oprah

Digital Picture Frame (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $399; "This digital frame is magic! Download and sync the app, and with the Family Share option, Grandma can see your latest photos on her frame all year long, no social media required." -- Oprah

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Won't Let You Down Coat by Lands' End (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $189; "No one wants to put on a puffer and feel . . . puffy. That's why I appreciate this toasty down jacket with a water-resistant shell, major insulation, and a removable hood: It's snug but sleek." -- Oprah

360 Cookware Kitchen Cutter (Credit: Amazon) (Credit: Amazon) List price, $199; "Have you spent the best years of your life grating, dicing, slicing, and doing the whole julienne thing? This has five cutting "cones" that practically do the prep work for you. I just love a smart kitchen gadget. Salad, here we come!" -- Oprah