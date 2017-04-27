If people will fork over $425 for muddy jeans at Nordstrom, why not a $425 sweaty T-shirt?
Reebok decided to have a little fun with all this dirty laundry, announcing on Wednesday, April 26, it was selling an “Authentic Sweat Shirt,” a bright red logo tee created by “hard working” employees who “have time to sweat it out during the day . . . authentic sweat for those who don’t have time to put in the real work.”
The stains will last forever, proclaims the web site — as long as you don’t wash it. If this is all sounding like a belated April Fools joke, bingo!
Try to order and you’ll quickly discover it’s sold out — though you will be directed to other (non-sweaty) shirts that are available.
