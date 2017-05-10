It's graduation season, time to celebrate your accomplishments and embrace the exciting road ahead. Many high school and college students are putting a creative touch on their big day with personalized graduation caps. Whether your designs are triumphant or hilarious, share photos of your decorated graduation caps here and they might be published in Newsday and/or on Newsday.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.