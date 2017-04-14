Beautify on a budget. It sounds simple enough, and for the next seven days it will be easier — particularly on your wallet — to undergo spa treatments at a discounted rate.

From Monday, April 17, through Sunday, April 23, businesses across Long Island are offering salon services and treatments that can typically cost hundreds of dollars, at a flat rate of $50 per treatment.

The concept for Spa Week was born in 2004, the brainchild of Cheryl Reid of Manhattan, who wanted to make the spa and wellness experience more affordable and accessible. The event officially launched in October 2004 with a mere 25 New York area spas participating.

Now, it has become a nationwide event with thousands of spas taking part across the country each year.

Here are some places where you can get some of the steepest discounts:

VISIA COMPLEXION ANALYSIS CUSTOM FACIAL

REGULAR PRICE $100

WHERE Deep Blue Med Spa locations in Garden City (516-665-1922), East Hills (516-439-5500) and Babylon (631-376-0656); deepbluemedspa.com

The spa customizes a 50-minute facial involving a salicylic acid, lactic acid or glycolic chemical peel to address aging, oiliness, redness and other skin issues. The procedure begins with a Visia skin analysis in which a machine will take a photo of your face to identify beneath-the-surface skin complexities. “The photo results help the provider to identify which chemical peel you would benefit most from,” says lead medical aesthetician Bobbi Del Balzo.

RED CARPET READY “REAL HOUSEWIVES” HYDRAFACIAL

REGULAR PRICE $180

WHERE Buglino Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 40 Crossways Park Dr., Suite 108, Woodbury; 516-864-0700, buglinoplasticsurgery.com

You don’t have to be a reality TV star to qualify for this facial that borrows its name from the popular Bravo franchise. The “all-in-one” 30-minute facial involves deep exfoliation and hydration, a glycolic peel, extractions, the use of red light to address anti-aging and circulation, and a blue light to remove bacteria and prevent breakouts, says marketing director Dana Minkin. “You leave glowy, dewy,” she says, adding that it is common for customers to come in for the service on the same day they have a big event.

PHOTO REJUVENATION FACIAL

REGULAR PRICE $225-$446

WHERE Laser Plus Spa, 2719 Merrick Rd., Bellmore; 516-785-0700, laserplusspa.com

One of the most sought after services at Laser Plus Spa is the photo rejuvenation facial. It’s a noninvasive procedure involving the use of a Palomar IPL (intense pulse light) laser to address skin discoloration due to age, brown or red spots, rosacea, hyperpigmentation and broken capillaries, says the spa’s front desk supervisor, Marissa Redmond.

The Palomar IPL emits pulses of light into the skin that are absorbed by the pigment in sun-damaged spots and the blood in visible vessels. A typical treatment lasts 15 to 30 minutes. There is no downtime from this facial, Redmond says. The procedure can be performed on the entire face or just specific areas.

LUNCHTIME FACELIFT WITH LED AND MICROCURRENT

REGULAR PRICE $200

WHERE Nu Glo Medi Spa, 1245 Colonial Rd., Hewlett; 516-374-8456, nugloskin.com

The spa’s “lunchtime face-lift” uses a low-level micro-current to enhance the production of natural collagen and elastin in the skin. “It’s a very unique procedure,” says spa owner Rona Schwartz. “Microcurrent and LED is usually done on its own.” The microcurrent lifts, sculpts and tightens the skin. while the LED uses colored lights to address skin issues. The red light stimulates collagen production. The blue light is used to remove bacteria and other impurities. The green light is for calming and cooling down the skin, Schwartz says.