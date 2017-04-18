Tax Day deals and offers at Boston Market, Staples, more
Tax Day landing on a Tuesday? A cruel twist of fate indeed, but perhaps these special deals available on April 18, 2017 can help take a little sting out of the financial bite.
Sonic Drive-In(Credit: Sonic Drive-In)
Tax Day is half-priced cheeseburger day at Sonic Drive-In and the deal lasts all day (sonicdrivein.com).
New York Yankees(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
New York Yankees tickets are available for $4.18 and $10.40 today only when fans buy tickets and enter the code TAXDAY in the offer box online. See the available sections here.
Bertucci's(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Bertucci's is offering a tax day special for anyone who mentions the deal at various locations. At lunch time small pizzas will be $4.18 and for dinner cheese, margherita or pepperoni pizzas for $10.40 each.
Tropical Smoothie Café(Credit: Tropical Smoothie Cafe)
As a tax day break Tropical Smoothie Café is offering 15 percent off your order April 18th only with discount code 5473 or through the Tropical Email Club.
Chili's(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Taxes are done, time to enjoy $6 blueberry and pineapple margarita's all day at Chili's.
JetBlue Airways(Credit: AP)
Owe money to the IRS? Jet Blue is holding a contest where one lucky winner can win a one-way flight. Fill out this form for a chance to win . For more information visit Jetblue.com.
Noodles & Co.(Credit: Noodles & Co.)
Parents and pasta lovers alike might appreciate the Tax Day special happening at Noodles & Co. (noodles.com), order $10 or more online and get $4 off your purchase with promo code TAXDAY17.
P.F. Chang's(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)
Get 20 percent off takeout orders with promo code TAXDAY or mention code by phone at P.F. Chang's.
Chuck E. Cheese(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan)
Chuck E. Cheese's is offering a delicious Tax Day deal, buy any large pizza and get a large pizza free through April 20.
Hooters(Credit: AFP / Getty Images)
Kids under 12 eat for free with the purchase of $10 or more per accompanying adult at Farmingdale and Fresh Meadows locations.
Boston Market(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Fans of the fast casual American food served at this chain can find a tax day special that supplies a half-chicken individual meal (with two sides, cornbread, a cookie and drink) for only $10.40. No coupon required; call first to make sure your local outlet is a participating restaurant (bostonmarket.com).
DSW(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Get 20 percent off your purchase in stores and online for tax day at DSW.
Firehouse Subs(Credit: Firehouse Subs via Facebook)
Enjoy a free medium sub when you purchase an additional medium or large sub, chips and a medium drink with this coupon.
Staples(Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky)
Tax Day is a fine day to get paper shredded, as Staples stores will shred up to 2 pounds of paper for no charge; call ahead for details.
Planet Fitness(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
The fitness center franchise invites anyone 18 and over--members and non-members alike -- to come in for a free HydroMassage at all of its locations. Available April 18-22; visit planetfitness.com to download the coupon and redeem the offer.
Wayfair.com(Credit: Wayfair)
Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off home decor, accessories and more during their Tax Refund Event and up to 70 percent off cookware sale.
Denny's(Credit: Google)
Print this coupon and get 15 percent off your entire guest check for filing your taxes.
Hertz(Credit: AP)
Pay now and receive 30 percent off the base rate of your next rental when you book a qualifying daily, weekend or weekly car rental. Learn more here.
Office Depot and Office Max(Credit: AP Photo)
Office Depot and Office Max stores are also offering free shredding of as much as 5 pounds of paper; click here to download the coupon and further details.
Miller's Ale House(Credit: Meghan Giannotta)
Miller's Ale House is offering $5 Zingers all day April 19th, the day after tax day to celebrate when you show them this Facebook post.
LongHorn Steakhouse(Credit: AP)
Get 10 percent off two adult dinner entrees at LongHorn Steakhouse with this coupon.
