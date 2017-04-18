Subscribe
    Tax Day deals and offers at Boston Market, Staples, more

    Tax Day landing on a Tuesday? A cruel twist of fate indeed, but perhaps these special deals available on April 18, 2017 can help take a little sting out of the financial bite.

    Sonic Drive-In

    Tax Day is half-priced cheeseburger day at Sonic
    (Credit: Sonic Drive-In)

    Tax Day is half-priced cheeseburger day at Sonic Drive-In and the deal lasts all day (sonicdrivein.com).

    New York Yankees

    New York Yankees tickets are available for $4.18
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees tickets are available for $4.18 and $10.40 today only when fans buy tickets and enter the code TAXDAY in the offer box online. See the available sections here.

    Bertucci's

    Bertucci's is offering a tax day special for
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Bertucci's is offering a tax day special for anyone who mentions the deal at various locations. At lunch time small pizzas will be $4.18 and for dinner cheese, margherita or pepperoni pizzas for $10.40 each.

    Tropical Smoothie Café

    As a tax day break Tropical Smoothie Café
    (Credit: Tropical Smoothie Cafe)

    As a tax day break Tropical Smoothie Café is offering 15 percent off your order April 18th only with discount code 5473 or through the Tropical Email Club.

    Chili's

    Taxes are done, time to enjoy $6 blueberry
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Taxes are done, time to enjoy $6 blueberry and pineapple margarita's all day at Chili's.

    JetBlue Airways

    Owe money to the IRS? Jet Blue is
    (Credit: AP)

    Owe money to the IRS? Jet Blue is holding a contest where one lucky winner can win a one-way flight. Fill out this form for a chance to win . For more information visit Jetblue.com.

    Noodles & Co.

    Parents and pasta lovers alike might appreciate the
    (Credit: Noodles & Co.)

    Parents and pasta lovers alike might appreciate the Tax Day special happening at Noodles & Co. (noodles.com), order $10 or more online and get $4 off your purchase with promo code TAXDAY17.

    P.F. Chang's

    Get 20 percent off takeout orders with promo
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

    Get 20 percent off takeout orders with promo code TAXDAY or mention code by phone at P.F. Chang's.

    Chuck E. Cheese

    Chuck E. Cheese's is offering a delicious Tax
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan)

    Chuck E. Cheese's is offering a delicious Tax Day deal, buy any large pizza and get a large pizza free through April 20.

    Hooters

    Kids under 12 eat for free with the
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

    Kids under 12 eat for free with the purchase of $10 or more per accompanying adult at Farmingdale and Fresh Meadows locations.

    Boston Market

    Fans of the fast casual American food served
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Fans of the fast casual American food served at this chain can find a tax day special that supplies a half-chicken individual meal (with two sides, cornbread, a cookie and drink) for only $10.40. No coupon required; call first to make sure your local outlet is a participating restaurant (bostonmarket.com).

    DSW

    Get 20 percent off your purchase in stores
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Get 20 percent off your purchase in stores and online for tax day at DSW.

    Firehouse Subs

    Enjoy a free medium sub when you purchase
    (Credit: Firehouse Subs via Facebook)

    Enjoy a free medium sub when you purchase an additional medium or large sub, chips and a medium drink with this coupon.

    Staples

    Tax Day is a fine day to get
    (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky)

    Tax Day is a fine day to get paper shredded, as Staples stores will shred up to 2 pounds of paper for no charge; call ahead for details.

    Planet Fitness

    The fitness center franchise invites anyone 18 and
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    The fitness center franchise invites anyone 18 and over--members and non-members alike -- to come in for a free HydroMassage at all of its locations. Available April 18-22; visit planetfitness.com to download the coupon and redeem the offer.

    Wayfair.com

    Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off
    (Credit: Wayfair)

    Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off home decor, accessories and more during their Tax Refund Event and up to 70 percent off cookware sale.

    Denny's

    Print this coupon and get 15 percent off
    (Credit: Google)

    Print this coupon and get 15 percent off your entire guest check for filing your taxes.

    Hertz

    Pay now and receive 30 percent off the
    (Credit: AP)

    Pay now and receive 30 percent off the base rate of your next rental when you book a qualifying daily, weekend or weekly car rental. Learn more here.

    Office Depot and Office Max

    Office Depot and Office Max stores are also
    (Credit: AP Photo)

    Office Depot and Office Max stores are also offering free shredding of as much as 5 pounds of paper; click here to download the coupon and further details.

    Miller's Ale House

    Miller's Ale House is offering $5 Zingers all
    (Credit: Meghan Giannotta)

    Miller's Ale House is offering $5 Zingers all day April 19th, the day after tax day to celebrate when you show them this Facebook post.

    LongHorn Steakhouse

    Get 10 percent off two adult dinner entrees
    (Credit: AP)

    Get 10 percent off two adult dinner entrees at LongHorn Steakhouse with this coupon.

