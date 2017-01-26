HIGHLIGHTS Seaford native Phillip Bloch helped the Trump daughter in a ‘friend capacity’

Fashion took center stage at the inaugural festivities as Melania and Ivanka Trump opted for glamorous wardrobes designed predominantly by East Coast fashion royals — Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Carolina Herrera among them. But Tiffany Trump, 23, the president’s daughter from his marriage to Marla Maples, went in a distinctly different direction — to the West Coast.

That’s where Trump discovered Iranian-American Simin Taghdiri of Simin Couture who designed her dress — a flattering pink and silver strapless mermaid gown that was dappled in rhinestones. She got guidance from celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch, who hails from Seaford. Bloch says that Trump and her mom did not have a glam squad and he helped them in a “friend capacity. Basically Marla called me and they were concerned as any women would be and wanted to look great. For something like this,” said Bloch, referring to the inauguration’s high profile, “there’s a lot of pressure that normally wouldn’t be on someone.”

The stylist says Trump consulted him for his approval on the appearance and appropriateness of the dress (it was between that and a black one) and other ensembles via text, phone and email. “She’s a strong, smart girl, and I thought the designers she liked were very interesting,” he said.

Taghdiri, who has a store in Beverly Hills, has dressed Ivanka Trump in the past, along with Gigi Hadid, Abigail Breslin and Lisa Vanderpump. While her ready-made dresses start at around $400, according to reports she estimated this one cost around $2,500 — including alterations.

For the Friday swearing-in ceremony and parade, Bloch helped Trump decide on a winter white double-breasted coat by Toaray Wang, the Chinese designer who shows at New York Fashion Week, and whose runway show Trump attended in September 2016. Bloch himself has worked with loads of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock and Hallie Berry. “I didn’t want her to make bad choices and have people talking about her,” Bloch says. As for recent fashion controversy regarding dressing Melania Trump, Bloch says, “It’s not about politics, but about a woman’s right to look beautiful.”