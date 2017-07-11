The yellow character named Gustafer Yellowgold and his human buddy Morgan Taylor will be performing music and storytelling at 11:30 a.m. July 11 and 12 at the Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City.
The songs are whimsical narratives that explain the life of a friendly alien from the Sun who now lives in the woods of Minnesota.
Tickets are $9 each with museum admission of $13 per person (babies younger than 1 year are free); theater only tickets are $12 each.
Sept. 8 also brings the release of “Brighter Side,” the eighth full-length Gustafer Yellowgold release from Grammy-nominated songwriter/cartoonist Taylor.
