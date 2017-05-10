HIGHLIGHTS For active moms, try zip lines, go-karts and hula hoops

Or take in a handbag and art show at Long Island Museum

The mother of all gifts might not be so difficult to acquire this Mother’s Day. In fact, there are a considerable number of creative and inexpensive ways to celebrate individually or as a group across Long Island.

VENTURE IN THE TREES

Seven acres of adventure await in the Wheatley Heights park that is host to woodland wonders. Adventure Park at Long Island has an aerial forest (a forest climbing park), 10 trails, 15 zip lines and more than 140 “challenge” bridges.

At the heart of the park is a platform with 10 separate trails that end in treetops and that range in difficulty from beginner to advanced. On Mother’s Day, moms can venture to the ropes for free with the purchase of a regularly priced ticket.

WHEN | WHERE 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights

INFO 631-983-3844, longislandadventurepark.org

COST $56 ages 12 and older ($42-$49 ages 7-11) with $39 “last call” rate beginning at 6 p.m. for two hours of climbing

GO TO THE RACES

A driver’s license is not required to get behind the wheel at Pole Position Raceway in Farmingdale. The indoor kart center has two quarter-mile tracks in a space designed to be family friendly, says co-owner Karen Davis-Farage. The site also features indoor live music and outdoor food trucks.

Drivers must be at least 48 inches (typically age 8) to compete, Davis-Farage says. For Mother’s Day, there’s a buy-one, get-one-free race offer for moms. (Redeem it on the spot or another day.)

First-time drivers — or even die-hards — might favor the interactive, full-motion race car simulator. It can fit up to four people including a driver and is a bit cheaper than the actual track experience ($10.99-$12.99 driver and $4.99-$5.99 passengers).

WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 40 Daniel St., Farmingdale

INFO 631-752-7223, polepositionraceway.com

COST $30 first race for adults, $25 each additional; $22 first race ages 8-12 and $22 each additional

POCKETBOOKS AS ART

“Brilliant Partners: Judith Leiber’s Handbags & the Art of Gerson Leiber” is one of a handful of exhibitions you can treat Mom to at the Long Island Museum. “Brilliant Partners” spotlights the lives and influences of the East End couple married for more than 70 years. Judith, a handbag designer, built an empire and enjoyed celebrity clientele that included first ladies and movie stars. Gerson is a painter, lithographer and sculptor. The exhibit includes a selection of approximately 130 of Judith’s handbags and nearly 50 works of art from Gerson.

Admission is free all day for mothers on May 14.

WHEN | WHERE Noon-4 p.m. May 14, The Long Island Museum, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook

INFO 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org

COST $10 (free for moms on Mother’s Day)

CREATIVE CLASS

Shake it up or off with Mom at Laura’s Dance and Fitness Studio in Huntington, which offers a hula hoop dance course using weighted versions of the 1950s toy hoop. This low-impact workout especially targets the core region and is also good for working on balance, coordination and flexibility, says studio owner and Glen Cove resident Laura Marciano. The course resonates across age groups, she says, with students ranging in age from 14 to 60 years old.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, 586 New York Ave., Huntington

INFO 631-824-6259, laurasdanceandfitnessstudio.com

COST $15 drop-in class