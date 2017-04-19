HIGHLIGHTS Explore by kayak on Quogue pond, search for bats in Sands Point

Meet birds in Smithtown or create kinetic art in Roslyn

Each April 22, Earth Day is celebrated by more than a billion people in 192 countries around the world. Across Long Island, environmental causes share the spotlight this weekend as people go green — and get out — in support of the movement.

UPCYCLED ART

Southampton Arts Center unveils the Whale Tail sculpture — a recently completed project by North Fork artist Cindy Pease Roe, who upcycled steel and derelict lobster traps retrieved from Long Island Sound. The tail is made from marine debris that was collected from the shores of eastern Long Island. Other activities include Tesla electric car test drives, earth-themed kids crafts and a bee seminar.

WHEN | WHERE 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

INFO 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

ADMISSION Free

NIGHT HIKE

Biologist and ranger Eric Powers has one message for attendees of Sands Point Preserve’s evening bat walk: “Bats are misunderstood.” Powers hopes this event — which is a regular part of its adult nature program — will help demystify bat species, says public relations director Jana McDonough. The event will include an evening walk on the trails for a search for live bats on the preserve. A bat researcher will be on hand to demonstrate “mist netting” — a method of catching and releasing bats for the purpose of scientific research.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point

INFO 516-571-7901, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org

ADMISSION $20 per car

EXPLORE THE OUTDOORS

Take a guided bird walk or venture alone on Old Ice Pond via a self-guided kayak or canoe tour at Quogue Wildlife Refuge as part of its Earth Day offerings. The celebration features live animal presentations, children’s crafts and environmental exhibitors.

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 3 Old Country Rd, Quogue

INFO 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

ADMISSION Free

MEET THE BIRDS

“Earth Day Is for the Birds” at Sweetbriar Nature Center is a seminar spotlighting the space’s feathered friends. The event comes just as many of its residents begin their return journey from warmer climates to the Smithtown education and wildlife rehabilitation facility. At the “Earth Day Is for the Birds” event, guests will meet a duck, blue jay, owl and hawk and learn how to improve the quality of life for these and other animals. Each child will go home with a bird feeder.

WHEN | WHERE 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown

INFO 631-979-6344, sweetbriarnc.org

ADMISSION/ $5 ($10 ages 12 and younger)

CREATIVE ART MAKING

Dress to make a mess if you plan to attend Nassau County Museum’s Free Style Arts program, which organizers say will incorporate “messy movable art” involving chalk and washable paints outside on its grounds followed by exercise routines led by the Glen Head-based RADD Fitness team. Activities for the fitness portion will be designed for all ages and abilities. As part of the messy art lineup, families will have the opportunity to create kinetic sculptures from recycled materials.

WHEN | WHERE 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Nassau County Museum of Art, 1 Museum Dr., Roslyn Harbor

INFO 516-484-9338, nassaumuseum.org

ADMISSION $12 ($4 ages 4-12), plus $10 materials fee

CLEAN ENERGY

The Whaling Museum hosts its second free Earth Day event involving children’s crafts and activities focused on conserving Long Island Sound. There are “rescue stations” for cleaning up a mock oil spill and filtering impurities out of water. Guests will also learn how to help beach-nesting birds. The daylong event also brings environmental vendors such as representatives from the Huntington-Oyster Bay Audubon Society and educators from the Cornell Cooperative Extension, who will discuss water and energy conservation techniques among many other topics catered to adults, says Cindy Grimm, the museum’s assistant director.

WHEN | WHERE Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

INFO 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org

ADMISSION Free