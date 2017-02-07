HIGHLIGHTS Oysters at the brewery, chocolates at the aquariumBrunches, male revues and a Patchogue pub crawl

Stuffed animals and boxed chocolates may give way to male revues and bar crawls this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re spoken for or sans a sweetheart, there’ll be ample opportunity — routine and risqué — to mark the occasion across Long Island.

Here’s a sampling of six events:

ON STAGE

The 24-member cast of Chippendales — which recently celebrated its 35th anniversary — brings its touring show back to The Paramount in Huntington Thursday at 9 ($34-$125, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com).

Farther east, if you’re in the market for some comedy and romance, the Southampton’s male revue has got you covered — even though the dancers won’t entirely be. The adults-only two-hour event consists of comedy, dance and acrobatic routines and “sensational bodies.” ($45 at the door, $25 advance; 8-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Feb. 10-11, 125 Tuckahoe Lane, Southampton, 917-921-8476, hunkomanianyc.com)

SINGLES PUB CRAWL

Anti-Valentine’s Day? That’s OK. The Patchogue Restaurant Committee hosts its second annual Patchogue Singles Valentine’s Day Pub Crawl on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The event, which last year was advertised as the Anti-Valentine’s Day Singles Bar Crawl, was the brainchild of committee chair Jayme Bonanno, an owner of The Tap Room craft beer bar and Flight restaurant, both in Patchogue.

”Since Valentine’s Day usually centers around people in relationships, we thought it would be nice to hold a gathering where singles could feel some love on this special day as well,” said David Kennedy, executive director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce.

Participating in the event crawl: Toro Tapas, Fulton’s Gate, Public House 49, Village Idiot Pub, BrickHouse Brewery and The Tap Room.

The event culminates with a singles ball at That Meetball Place from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission includes a T-shirt for the first 100 guests, bracelet that qualifies you for discounts on all Blue Point beer specials at each bar and an “identifying lei.” The lei lets people know that you’re part of the bar crawl and, presumably, single, organizers said.

WHEN | WHERE 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14, kicks off from Toro Tapas & Tequila at 6 p.m., 124 E. Main St., Patchogue. Purchase tickets day-of 6-8 p.m. at Roast Coffee & Tea Trading Co.

INFO 631-207-1000, greaterpatchogue.com

COST $20 ($15 advance)

LOVE BRUNCH

Treat yourself to a prix fixe “Love Bites” brunch at Monsoon restaurant on Feb. 12.

Billed as a “singles party brunch,” the $35-per-person tab includes bottomless mimosas and sangrias for a two-hour seating. The restaurant does not typically serve brunch but did host a similar event during the holidays, which sold out. Reservations are required.

WHEN | WHERE 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 48 Deer Park Ave., Babylon

INFO 631-587-4400, monsoonny.com

COST $35

BEER & OYSTERS

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s featured Valentine’s Day event — the third annual For the Love of Beer (and Oysters!) – takes place Feb. 12 at the Peconic location. In addition to newly released brews, there will be oysters from Greenport Oyster Co., Jamesport Vineyards wines and live music by Robert Bruey.

“It’s always a well-attended relaxing afternoon event,” said co-owner Ann Vandenburgh. “It’s a no pressure fun way to celebrate and a great way to meet new friends.”

WHEN | WHERE 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 42155 Rte. 25, Peconic

INFO 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

CHOCOLATE

The Long Island Aquarium’s “ChocoVino” tasting experience includes a five-course dinner on Friday, Feb. 10, featuring wines from Raphael winery in Peconic. Main course includes pan-seared cocoa nib-crusted filet mignon, lobster tail caressed with white chocolate and thyme butter and smooth Yukon potatoes whipped with white chocolate. (A vegetarian menu is also available.)

“We frequently have friends come out to this event,” said Darlene Puntillo, marketing and advertising director. “It’s perfect for the wine or chocolate lover and for the foodie.”

Guests are invited to stroll the grounds and to take in the aquatic exhibits of tropical fish, octopus and sharks. There’ll also be live music from the 2 Man Acoustical Jam rock duo.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead. Reservations required.

INFO 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com

COST $97.50