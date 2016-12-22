Drive a Lamborghini — if but for a day. Learn to make craft beer or wine from scratch. Take laps in a real NASCAR race car.

Our annual rundown of good-to-gift experiences around Long Island invites your loved ones to spend some time learning something new, or gives them a chance to revisit a favorite spot over and over again all year long.

Make your own wine (Credit: Raychel Brightman) (Credit: Raychel Brightman) From choosing (and crushing) the grapes to corking the final blend, WineUDesign’s 11-month program takes burgeoning winemakers through the entire process. The course is split into four sessions, including a midseason barrel-tasting and time spent designing a custom label. WHEN: Next cycle begins in April. WHERE: 156 Engineers Dr., Hicksville. COST: From $275 for 12 bottles. MORE INFO: 516-939-9463, wineudesign.com

Become a Splish Splash VIP (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) The Calverton water park offers a VIP season pass for $134.99 that includes perks like free parking and 10 percent discounts on food and retail items. The premium season pass costs $82.99 and has all the same benefits except parking. MORE INFO: 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com

Drive a racecar (Credit: racewithrusty.com) (Credit: racewithrusty.com) Speedsters can get behind the wheel of a late-model NASCAR racecar and take laps around the track at Riverhead Raceway, which is hosting sessions of retired driver Rusty Wallace’s driving school for the first time this spring. The course begins with 45 minutes of training before drivers are unleashed on the quarter-mile asphalt course. Caveat: Drivers must be able to operate a manual transmission vehicle. WHEN: April 22 with additional dates to be announced. WHERE: 1797 Old Country Rd., Riverhead. COST: From $75 (with promotion code save50) for five laps. MORE INFO: 855-227-8789, racewithrusty.com

Get a membership to Old Westbury Gardens (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Members can roam the grounds of the Gold Coast estate as often as they’d like and get first dibs on registration for programs, annual plant sales and reciprocal admission to Planting Fields, Bailey Arboretum and The New York Botanical Garden, among many others. Memberships cost $50 for individuals or $75 for two adults and kids. MORE INFO: 516-333-0048 ext. 308, oldwestburygardens.org

Learn how to sew (Credit: Dreamstime) (Credit: Dreamstime) It’s hardly old-fashioned. Adults can learn the fundamentals of modern machine sewing — from threading a machine and reading patterns to sewing buttonholes, adding trim and putting in zippers — at Craftree, a picturesque studio in Huntington. Courses run for six weeks and include materials and use of machines. WHEN: Next sessions begin Jan. 10. WHERE: 7 Green St., Huntington. COST: $225. MORE INFO: 631-268-4072, craftreeclasses.com

Get unlimited admission to the Long Island Children's Museum (Credit: Jeff Bachner) (Credit: Jeff Bachner) A range of permanent, temporary and seasonal exhibits and activities practically guarantees something different to experience each visit. It’s $70, which covers unlimited admission for one adult and one child for the year — or $130 for a family of four. MORE INFO: 516-224-5800, licm.org

Be a stand-up comic (Credit: Daniel Goodrich) (Credit: Daniel Goodrich) Get behind the mic and deliver a set of stand-up after studying with comedy veteran John Trueson (of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”) during an eight-week course at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown. Students learn how to incorporate their personality into a routine that evolves with professional assistance. The course culminates with an 8-minute spot at a comedy club in front of a live audience. A DVD of the performance is included. WHEN: Next session begins Jan. 17. WHERE: 90 Division Ave., Levittown. COST: $275. MORE INFO: 516-731-3358, govs.com

Get a membership to the Long Island Aquarium (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) The Riverhead attraction offers a range of memberships tailored to students ($40), adults ($47), couples ($90) and families (one child, $135; two children, $145). The pass grants access to the aquarium only — other exhibits are extra. MORE INFO: 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Make your own beer (Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus) (Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus) Budding brewmasters can make their own craft beer with Homebrews & Handgrenades shopowner Peter Tripp (pictured), who teaches participants one-on-one how to utilize hops, barley and yeast to find their perfect flavor. The mix is filtered through Tripp’s professional equipment, then the maker goes home with five gallons of suds. WHERE: 2378 Grand Ave., Baldwin. COST: $25-$30, plus $150 for supplies. MORE INFO: 516-223-9300, brewgrenades.com

Get a season pass for Adventureland (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski) Can’t wait to get on the Turbulence or ride the Wave Swing? Yearlong access to the park in Farmingdale costs $124.99 until Jan. 1. MORE INFO: 631-694-6868, adventureland.us

Learn to cook (Credit: Michael Nagle) (Credit: Michael Nagle) When it comes to cooking, a good understanding of the basics goes a long way. Enter Sur La Table’s “Confident Cooking,” a three-session series that covers the fundamentals: knife skills, braising, roasting, searing, making sauces. WHEN: Next session begins Jan. 10. WHERE: 1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset and Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove. COST: $195. MORE INFO: 516-365-3928, surlatable.com

Rent an exotic car (Credit: Dreamstime) (Credit: Dreamstime) Drive off in a Ferrari 458 Spider, a Porsche 997 Turbo S Cabrio or any number of other exotic rides for a day without the burden of monthly payments. The Farmingdale-based company has a fleet of 16 high-end vehicles for rental — each comes with a 30-minute tutorial and a full tank of gas. Drivers must be at least 25 years old, insured and, naturally, willing to leave a security deposit. WHERE: Cloud 9 Exotics, 855 Conklin St., Unit M, Farmingdale. COST: From $350-$1,600 per day. MORE INFO: 800-673-9900, cloud9exotics.com

Become a member of Cinema Arts Centre (Credit: Barbara Alper) (Credit: Barbara Alper) Memberships to the indie film house (from $60) include $7 screening tickets and members-only film previews. A young film lovers' membership for those under 25 ($35) includes the above plus a monthly free screening. MORE INFO: 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Join a wine club (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Become a wine insider. Many Long Island wineries offer wine club memberships or subscriptions. The winery typically sends out wine to members at a discount, sets tastings of wines before they’re released, has barrel samples of future releases and access to older vintages, and may include invitations to special events and more. Costs vary by winery and by level of membership. For example: $50-$75 a month buys two bottles of Jamesport Vineyards (pictured) wine delivered to your door. A one-year commitment is required MORE INFO: jamesportwines.com