Not everything can be cleaned at all times of the year, making the summer a good time to take care of some of those household cleaning tasks while the weather is warm.

Clean your dryer hose and vent

Check your dryer hose and your home’s exterior vent to look for buildup. Pull the dryer away from the wall and inspect the hose at the dryer by removing it to make sure lint hasn’t backed up into your appliance.

Wash your stove’s exhaust filter

Hoods and over-the-range filters can become greasy and messy. This is a good time to take them out, wash them in hot, sudsy ammonia and let air-dry.

Wash your vacuum filters

Vacuum cleaners do a lot of the dirty work around the house; and if you have pets, the dust and dander can really accumulate in the vacuum’s air filters. If they’re not cleaned regularly, you can end up sending out a cloud of that dust when you vacuum. Wash, rinse and air-dry vacuums outdoors.

Clean that grimy grill

The summer is the best time to use the grill, and that means they can accumulate a lot of grease and cooking buildup. Give your grill a good scrubbing so that it’s clean for the remainder of the summer and not so built up with grime when you pull it out again next spring.

Inspect the fireplace and chimney

When the weather turns cold, everyone will be calling to have their fireplace and chimney inspected or cleaned. Do it before the first cold snap when your local chimney sweep will be anxious for the work and may even charge less for it.

Tackle window wells and screens

If you tackled your windows for spring cleaning, the summer is the perfect time to vacuum and wipe out window wells and clean off screens. Give your screens a wash with the spray attachment on your garden hose and you’ll get rid of pollen and dust.

Flush your hot water heater

Over time, sediment and minerals can build up in your water heater. Check and test the release valve and flush your water heater while the weather is nice.

Inspect and clean the basement

Now is the time to inspect for leaks, mold and insects. Give your basement a good cleaning and thorough going-over before the cold and damp sets in, and your basement will be in good shape when winter arrives.

Test your sump pump

When the rainy winter comes, that’s when you’ll least want to find out that your sump pump isn’t working correctly. Check your sump pump to ensure the outlet pipe doesn’t have damage and isn’t clogged with debris.

Wash pet beds

Pet bed covers should be regularly cleaned throughout the year, but summer is perfect for cleaning the padding. If the pet bed is oversized, has a foam mattress or a filling, it should not go in the washer or dryer. Instead, wash in a large tub with mild, diluted detergent, rinse and air-dry in the shade. If the mattress has memory foam, wash outdoors in tepid water with very dilute detergent, and roll to release water — but don’t wring. Dry the pad thoroughly in the shade, avoiding direct sunlight.