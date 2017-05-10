Say the brand name “Badgley Mischka” and it instantly conjures glamour — bejeweled red carpet gowns, show-stopping cocktail dresses and, more recently, luxe sportswear. But for fashion designers and Centerport residents Mark Badgley and James Mischka, both 56, the glamorous life has taken a giant step forward with their newest project: Badgley Mischka Home.

Teased at New York Fashion Week in February at their elaborately staged runway — upholstered sofas, consoles, even a bed, plunked right down at the center of the catwalk, complete with lounging models — the collection officially launched in April at the High Point Market in North Carolina, the world’s largest home furnishing trade show.

Here the designers debuted about 100 furniture pieces for the living room, dining room and bedroom and 200 accent items. The vibe of the entire collection? Not surprisingly, old Hollywood glamour. With prices ranging from $100 to $10,000, the groupings are named mostly after different parts of California — Monterey, for instance — though a couple are labeled for screen legends, including Joan Crawford. And glamorous it is, with its generous use of gold patina, lush fabrications and fearless yet refined silhouettes.

“Obviously, we like shiny things,” says Mischka, referring to the twosome’s passion for blingy duds and sparkly embellishment. But that said, “It’s glamorous, but it’s not pretentious,” says Badgley. “We’ve had four dogs, and the furniture is meant for a real lifestyle.”

And he’s proud of the product. “One of the things we want to stress is the quality of the work that’s done in our factory. It’s extremely artisanal — it’s hand-rubbed, hand-chiseled, every piece is clearly unique with handmade finishes.” Mischka says while the furniture is “comfortable,” the fabrications are particularly special. “We scoured Italy and France for the fabrics. There are rich boucles and brocades balanced with raw fabrics such as burlap and linen.”

Notable in the mix: a credenza that boasts hand-gilded sculptural metal square details accented with mirrors. It is a major wow and retails for $6,000. It is also Mischka’s favorite piece. Also a standout: a lounge sled chair, with its architectural gilded metal base, swooping arms, a hand-finished wood slatted back and an oversized, deep cushy seat. It sells for $3,600. A functional side table with gilded legs and a wooden top retails for $480 and could work with almost any decor.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Badgley and Mischka are no strangers to decorating homes, having lived in six on Long Island since 1995. Their newest abode, which they moved into two months ago, is a glassy 2,000-square-foot beach house, on the water in Centerport, which is dressed to the nines in their new collection.

More of the collection will be available soon, but currently these pieces, along with others, can be purchased at badgleymischka.com.