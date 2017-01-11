During winter, nothing compares to a cozy, comfy bed filled with billowy comforters and silky sheets perfect for sleeping in for a long winter’s nap. Hotels are known for their comfortable bedding, but there’s no reason you can’t recreate that hotel experience at home. Considering that good sleep equates to mental clarity, good health and feeling ready to tackle the day, creating a bed that promotes the best sleep possible is not only a good idea — it’s smart.

Start with a good foundation. A solid, comfortable mattress creates the right support. But many hotels use a topper that goes on top of the mattress to enhance that cloudlike feeling. Toppers can be used to create the kind of bedding experience you want to experience. Adding comforting layers will create a cocooning experience that helps you sleep more soundly and snooze through those long winter nights in blissful comfort.

For warm, billowy softness, an old-fashioned feather bed that’s placed below the bottom sheet can envelop you in a cloud of pillowy warmth. Whether you choose a down-filled feather bed or a synthetic version, having a feather bed will give you both warmth and comfort.

If it’s purely comfort you want, a memory foam topper can be added to provide soft, spongy support and help relieve pressure points. In the summer, the featherbed can be removed and the memory foam topper can be replaced with a cool-version option.

For the wintertime, the choice of sheets can suit your sleeping preference. Ultrasoft and snugly, fleece sheets eliminate all the cold shock when you first get into bed and create a cozy envelope to slip into. Traditionalists might prefer flannel for a warm option that’s a thinner, yet soft version of fleece. These options are well-suited for sleepers who prefer thinner nightclothes. If, however, you prefer fleece pajamas or flannel gowns, you might prefer a thinner sheet. High-thread count sheets are usually considered the best, but can sometimes have too much drape, especially in the summer. If you prefer a crisp sheet, you may find that a percale blend has the right amount of softness but without that clingy feel; and it comes out of the dryer less wrinkled.

Top your sheets with a cotton blanket, followed by a comforter or bedspread and then a fluffy comforter. Luxury hotels have found that feather comforters tucked into duvets are the beds their guests prefer. If you like to launder your bedding frequently, or if you have allergies, a simple duvet with a down or synthetic-down comforter could be your best bet.

Lastly, outfit your bed with comfortable pillows. If allergies or neckaches are a problem, opt for latex foam pillows. You can find a good selection of foam pillows in soft, medium and firm varieties. If watching movies or reading in bed is something you enjoy, add a pair of European squares to your bed covered in luxe velvet pillow shams. Europeans have known how great these pillows are for sleep, having a prop for your sleeping pillow or for sitting in bed to read or watch TV.