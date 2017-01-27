One of the biggest complaints today is the trouble people have getting a good night’s sleep. Sleep is vital for good health, but there’s a lot that goes on before the lights go off. It seems obvious, but the first place to look to solve the problem is the mattress. Choosing the right one could make the difference in the quality of your sleep and your overall health.

Sized right

Beds that aren’t properly sized for either the room or the inhabitants will prevent rather than promote a good night’s sleep. If the sleepers are tall or large people, having more room can make all the difference in getting some good rest. A standard queen or king size mattress is 80 inches long and a California King is 84 inches. Most average adults can rest comfortably on these sizes. However, if you need something longer, a specialty mattress can be ordered online or at your local mattress store.

The mattress maker Serta offers a custom mattress option that you can personalize. Another consideration is whether you sleep alone or with a partner. For most couples, a queen mattress is a roomy enough size, so it’s a good size to put in a guest room.

Some features

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Today’s mattresses come in a variety of styles and combinations of features. The depth of a mattress is another factor to think about when shopping for a new bed. If you have a low-profile bed, a deep mattress might be too high against the headboard. Likewise, if your bed is a four poster or traditional type, a shallow mattress might look skimpy. Take pictures of your bed and measure the mattress you currently have to make sure that you get the correct depth — and that the depth will be comfortable for you to get in and out of bed.

About quality

This is one of the most difficult areas to judge in a mattress. Price isn’t always an indicator of comfort and quality. Look for a mattress company that offers a warranty to replace the mattress if you aren’t happy with it. Many mattress stores require that you buy a special mattress protector in order to exercise the warranty. Do your homework, because some companies have a 30-day return policy and others can be as generous as 100 nights. Because you never really know how a bed will suit you, if the company requires it, this small investment of about $100 can be a lifesaver if the mattress you buy turns out to be too firm, too soft, or is simply uncomfortable.

To foam or not to foam? Memory foam mattresses are the latest mattress material, but some find them too firm and some too hot, others swear by them.

To find a bed that truly suits you, try out the mattresses in the showroom. Lie in your usual sleeping position to get the feel. Don’t feel awkward about it. Take your time to try out each one. If you want to skip the hassle of shopping for a mattress altogether, you can order one online. Some online mattress companies, including Leesa, Casper and Saatva, will bring a mattress straight to your doorstep.