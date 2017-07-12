With the tiny-house movement gaining momentum, the movement toward space-saving rooms and homes is on. But whether you want to hitch up your home and haul it around the country or simply make the most of your small space, there are designer tricks you can fool the eye and not only make your space look larger, but live that way, too.

Color first

Color is the first tool in your tool kit. How so? One of the best ways to do this is to use a single color generously. The color that usually pops to mind is white, and that’s the color that really opens up a space. It’s trending now, too. But it’s important to follow some color guidelines for making your room seem large.

Opt for all one color that is light so your room expands visually. Or, use different shades within the same color family, but keep the contrast down. This also applies to curtains and drapes. By selecting a drape that’s solid and in the same color family as your wall paint, you’ll keep the look unified and that keeps your space looking and feeling larger. For hanging drapes, place them high up on the wall to help make the ceiling feel taller; it draws the eye up, creating a look of spaciousness.

Furnishing for space

In a small space, watch your arms and legs. Go with a glass coffee and end tables on tall legs or chairs with open legs you can see beneath. Both keep your space looking and feeling open and airy. Opt for armless chairs (slipper chairs) and sofas that have small arms. Rolled arms attract your eye and creep out into valuable floor space. The same is true in a dining area.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Select chairs without arms or whose arms are small enough that the chairs can be pushed under the table to keep the room from feeling crowded. On the floor, use the same neutral tone from the walls and opt for a small pattern or simple texture to add interest. Oddly, having one or two large pieces in a small space can sometimes make it seem larger, so don’t be afraid to add one or two pieces that are large.

Big angle

One designer trick that really opens up a room is to place an item diagonally to the doorway that captures your attention. By stretching your vision across the room, the space seems larger. Try angling furniture here, too, such as a club chair. Having a chair on an angle makes the eye sweep from side to side. Keep your furniture pulled away from the walls for more space to walk and for the eye to see.

Sizable accessories

For more size-worthy options, opt for larger accessories. When you see multiple small items, your room will look cluttered and small, like the accessories. Look, too, for a few statement pieces of artwork with strong coloring. This dynamic look in an oversize picture, for instance, makes the room seem more commanding, and that always makes it look larger.