This three-bedroom, one-bath ranch on Carlile Road in Center Moriches listed for $285,000 is on a 100-by-198-foot lot. The newly renovated eat-in kitchen sports a sliding-glass door that leads to a backyard deck. Other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, a flat backyard and a long double-wide paved driveway trimmed with cobblestone. “This house is a great value,” says listing agent Rachel Hujber of Signature Homes of New York.
It is one of many homes hosting open houses in Center Moriches this weekend.
SATURDAY
11 A.M. to 1 P.M.
Ranch for $279,000 at 8 Oleander Lane
NOON to 2 P.M.
Ranch for $285,000 at 4 Carlile Rd. (featured)
NOON to 3 P.M.
Victorian for $599,999 at 9 Boisenberry Lane
1 to 3 P.M.
Ranch for $399,900 at 141 Belleview Ave.
1:30 to 3 P.M.
Victorian at $379,900 at 30 Railroad Ave.
SUNDAY
11 A.M. to 1 P.M.
Ranch for $335,000 at 20 Cynthia Lane
1 to 3 P.M.
Raised ranch for $379,900 at 50A Hewitt Blvd.
