Most days start or end in a shower. Showers used to be full-pressure, invigorating and pleasurable. But with today’s water-stingy requirements, showerheads are now low-flow and can leave you with a less-than-desirable showering experience.

While the need to conserve water is greater than ever, a brisk shower feels terrific and can start your day out right. Fortunately, there are some showerheads on the market that will give you the invigorating shower you crave and the water and money savings to go with it.

Rainfall showerhead converts to spray

Showerheads like the popular rainfall look great with their wide showerhead and rain-like shower experience. The problem with rainfall showerheads is that if you have low water flow or if the showerhead isn’t pressurized, that delightful rainfall sensation can make you end up feeling more like you’re being dribbled on, which can be uncomfortable when the water is hot. It could take more time to get all the soap out of your hair, which may cause you to lose money or water savings in the process.

To get the best of both worlds, Moen created the S6320 Velocity. It is an 8-inch, two-function rain shower showerhead. It delivers on looks, with an oversized showerhead, and is pressurized to give a firm rainfall effect; at the flip of a switch, it can be more direct with a center-focused spray that’s perfect for rinsing thick hair. Although pricey at around $175, this showerhead makes a nice choice for a glass-enclosed shower where you want a showerhead that performs and looks substantial.

Performance and price

Inability to get a high-pressure experience in our low-pressure world is a common complaint among shower enthusiasts. A relative newcomer to the field is the High Sierra showerhead. Coming in a variety of styles that range from a small tube shape to a wide round, similar to a rainshower, the High Sierra brand packs a lot of punch. The large droplets allow you to enjoy a hot shower with enough pressure to rinse the thickest of conditioner from hair. Although it’s water stingy and priced between $35 to $100, depending on the style, High Sierra showerheads put out a lot of water, create a big spray, and an invigorating showering experience.

Style and color

Hotels know that showering is important to guests, and many hotels with great showers use the Speakman brand. Speakman has a variety of water-saving showerheads that deliver a powerful shower and that homeowners can buy. The S-4000 series is just one of a number of Speakman showerheads that are stylish, with a translucent blue, jade or gray showerhead. At less than $30, available at Home Depot, it delivers on style and showering experience.

If color is important and you don’t want the standard chrome showerhead, the Delta 75152 Water Amplifying showerhead comes in satin nickel and bronze as well, although at a higher price. The chrome version comes in at less than $30.