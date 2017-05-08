Parents and kids can work together on a spring-themed painting during two different, age-appropriate “paint parties” in May at the Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr., in Smithtown.
The first event is at 6 p.m. Thursday (arrive 15 minutes in advance), and is geared to parents and children ages 5 to 11. The second event is at 6 p.m. May 25 (arrive 15 minutes in advance) and is geared to parents and teens.
Artist and instructor Alycia D’Avino will guide parent-child pairs step-by-step through the painting; for more information about D’Avino, visit her website at yummistudios.com.
Cost is $40 per pair paid to Sweetbriar and additional $10 material fee paid directly to instructor. Space is limited and preregistration is required; to register, call the nature center at 631-979-6344 and ask for Eric.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.