Mothers and daughters can kick off 30 days of health experience beginning with a workshop called “The Mother and Daughter Healthy Eating Experience” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at LI Sports Hub, 165 Eileen Way, Syosset.

The workshop is run by A Mighty Lass, an empowerment company for girls, and is meant for girls in grades 4 to 8 and their moms. Cost for the workshop is $60 per mom and daughter (additional siblings are $15). Preregistration is required at amightylass.com

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Wholistic health coach Kim Gilroy of Inside Out will guide participants through taste tests, shopping lists and recipes to kick off the journey. The class is nut-free; for other allergies, email info@mightylass.com.

“When you commit to a new lifestyle it’s always good to have camaraderie, support and accountability,” says Emma Brandt, co-founder of A Mighty Lass, based in Huntington. “We thought this would be a good bonding experience for mothers and daughters.”