Mothers and daughters can kick off 30 days of health experience beginning with a workshop called “The Mother and Daughter Healthy Eating Experience” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at LI Sports Hub, 165 Eileen Way, Syosset.
The workshop is run by A Mighty Lass, an empowerment company for girls, and is meant for girls in grades 4 to 8 and their moms. Cost for the workshop is $60 per mom and daughter (additional siblings are $15). Preregistration is required at amightylass.com
Wholistic health coach Kim Gilroy of Inside Out will guide participants through taste tests, shopping lists and recipes to kick off the journey. The class is nut-free; for other allergies, email info@mightylass.com.
“When you commit to a new lifestyle it’s always good to have camaraderie, support and accountability,” says Emma Brandt, co-founder of A Mighty Lass, based in Huntington. “We thought this would be a good bonding experience for mothers and daughters.”
