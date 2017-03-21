Subscribe
       Click here to read or post comments
    See where the bulldog ranked on the list (Credit: Getty Images)

    See where the bulldog ranked on the list of most popular dog breeds in the U.S. and Long Island.

    American Kennel Club's most popular dog breeds of 2016

    Updated
    By   erica.brosnan@newsday.com

    Labradors and bulldogs are currently among the 10 most popular dog breeds in Nassau and Suffolk counties. They join eight other breeds on the AKC's latest rankings, which includes some familiar pup faces -- and a few first-timers that Long Islanders are buying and adopting right now.

    10. Poodle

    The poodle was the 10th most popular dog
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    The poodle was the 10th most popular dog on Long Island in 2016 -- and the seventh most popular dog nationwide.

    9. Havanese

    The Havanese comes in at No. 9 on
    (Credit: AP)

    The Havanese comes in at No. 9 on the AKC's 2016 list of most popular dog breeds on Long Island despite not appearing at all on the nationwide list.

    8. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

    The Cavalier King Charles spaniel holds the No.
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    The Cavalier King Charles spaniel holds the No. 8 spot on the list of Long Island's most popular dog breeds, but didn't make the nationwide top 10 list.

    7. Boxer

    The boxer comes in 7th this year on
    (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

    The boxer comes in 7th this year on Long Island. It ranked 10th nationwide on the American Kennel Club's list of the most popular dog breeds. Pictured: A boxer competes in the Westminster Dog Show on Feb. 11, 2014, in Manhattan.

    6. French Bulldog

    The French bulldog held onto its No. 6
    (Credit: Getty Images / EMMANUEL DUNAND)

    The French bulldog held onto its No. 6 spot for another year on the AKC's 2016 ranking of the most popular dog breeds on Long Island.

    5. Rottweiler

    The Rottweiler, came in fifth on the AKC's
    (Credit: Nicole Horton)

    The Rottweiler, came in fifth on the AKC's list of the most popular dog breeds on Long Island in 2016 -- three spots ahead of its No. 8 ranking nationwide.

    4. Bulldog

    Long Islanders can't get enough of that grumpy
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Long Islanders can't get enough of that grumpy face. The bulldog ranked No. 4 across Long Island and the nation, holding firmly to its spot from a year earlier.

    3. Golden Retriever

    The golden retriever ranked third both on the
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    The golden retriever ranked third both on the Long Island and U.S. lists of the most popular dog breeds in 2016.

    2. German shepherd

    The German shepherd is the second-most popular dog
    (Credit: Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand)

    The German shepherd is the second-most popular dog breed both on Long Island and in the United States.

    1. Labrador Retriever

    The Labrador retriever ranks first in the hearts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

    The Labrador retriever ranks first in the hearts of Long Island dog owners. The breed also topped the list of popular breeds in the United States, holding on to its top ranking from 2015.

    BONUS: Beagle

    Although the beagle didn't make the top 10
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Although the beagle didn't make the top 10 list of popular dogs on Long Island, it holds the No. 5 spot nationwide.

    BONUS: Yorkshire Terrier

    The Yorkshire Terrier didn't rank among the top
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    The Yorkshire Terrier didn't rank among the top dog breeds on Long Island but holds the No. 9 spot in the U.S.

