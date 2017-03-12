A Yorkshire terrier was rescued Sunday along with her puppies after she gave birth in the owner’s backyard and then got stuck under a shed, police said.
Suffolk police responded to a 911 call from an Adrian Court home in North Amityville at just after 10 a.m. saying the dog and her six newborn puppies needed help getting out from under the shed.
The owner had let the dog out in the backyard and she went under the shed and gave birth. Emergency Services responded and lifted the shed using air bags, police said.
Officers removed the puppies. Four of the six had survived.
The residents own both parents of the pups and were taking the mother and puppies to a veterinarian Sunday morning, police said.
