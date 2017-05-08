By nature, many dogs have a tendency to guard their food. Often, owners may not even realize it’s happening, but if this behavior is not addressed right away, it can turn into a problem later on.

If you notice your puppy becoming protective of his food or even other things like his toys or bed, you can take action to prevent the problem from progressing. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips to prevent food guarding:

— Be consistent. Put your dog’s food down only when it is time to eat rather than leaving the bowl out all day. Leaving your dog’s food bowl out might make him think that the food is a resource and can be taken away at any given time.

— Let your dog eat in peace. Refrain from interacting with your dog while he is eating. Feed your dog in an area where he feels safe and comfortable. If there are kids around, teach them that the dog should be left alone while he eats.

— Never take food from a growling dog. If your dog starts growling to protect his food or chew toy, don’t take it away. This will only reinforce the idea that his food must be protected because it can be taken away at any time.

— Give, don’t take. Establish early on that a person approaching your dog’s bowl does not mean that his food is in jeopardy. Every so often, when your puppy is eating, walk over and drop a tasty treat in his food bowl. This will emphasize the idea that a person approaching his food is associated with a positive experience and he does not need to protect it.