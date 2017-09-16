Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 76° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    PetsLifestyle

    Dog found on Long Island to reunite with Florida family

    Updated
    By  laura.blasey@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Relay, a shepard mix, plays with Bobbi and

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Relay, a shepard mix, plays with Bobbi and the Strays volunteer Myra Kennett at the Freeport shelter, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    A dog found on Long Island will be reunited with her family in South Florida, after she was brought into a local animal rescue more than a year and a half since she went missing.

    On Tuesday, a woman brought a stray dog she had found to Bobbi and The Strays in Freeport, hoping to find a home for it, said Myra Kennett, a rescue volunteer.

    Volunteers scanned the dog’s microchip and were...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Best Bets

    Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Sweet as can be, Hannah is a goofy 50-plus furry friends available for adoption now Marina the beach babe Need a pick-me-up? Check out these pet photos! Chase, a German shepherd police dog, was called 10 courageous canines from LI that made headlines

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK