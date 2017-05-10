There’s no business like dog show business! Here are some great pooch fests coming to Long Island this year and the kennel clubs that sponsor them
BROOKHAVEN KENNEL CLUB, Lake Grove, 631-667-0776. Hosts one match show every spring.
GRATEFUL GREYHOUNDS, Belmont Lake State Park, North Babylon, 516-735-5070, gratefulgreys.org Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., lunch, merchandise, events, meet adoptable greyhounds. Fee $15 donation.
LADIES’ KENNEL ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, 631-928-1517, lkaa.org AKC agility trials, Oct. 7-8, Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay, see website for schedule. Fee $10 individual, $20 per car.
LONG ISLAND KENNEL CLUB, 135 High Farms Rd., Old Brookville, longislanddogshows.org, 347-450-5452. May 19-21, AKC conformation show, all-breed dog show, breed showcase, junior showmanship, “My Dog Can Do That” event, Dock Dogs jumping competition, Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay. Fee $10 individual, $20 carload.
NASSAU DOG TRAINING CLUB, 68 Lincoln Rd., Franklin Square, nassaudogtrainingclub.com, 516-250-4312. Oct. 1, AKC obedience trial at Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay.
NORTH FORK DOCK DIVING PET EXPO AND FUNDRAISER, thegivingtank.org/northforkdogdockdiving, 631-447-1518, 631-477-1100. May 20-21, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Rd., Peconic, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., presented by Harbor Pet and Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., free admission for spectators, cost for dogs to dive see website for details and to register your dog.
SAVE-A-PET ANIMAL RESCUE, 608 Rte. 112, Port Jefferson Station, 631-473-6333, saveapetny.org June 11, Hounds on the Sound Dog Walk, Memorial Park, Port Jefferson, 10 a.m., includes, 3k walk with or without your dog, live music, vendors, pet contests (biggest, smallest, best costume, best trick, etc.). Fee $30 (includes T-shirt and gift bag)
SUFFOLK COUNTY KENNEL CLUB, 631-231-6457,
suffolkcountykennelclub.org July 30, 10th annual Canine Experience Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Johnland’s Nursing Home, Kings Park. More than 15 breed clubs provide instruction, clinics and demonstrations. Fee Donations appreciated. Sept. 30, 79th annual championship show, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Smithtown Historical Society, Smithtown, agility demonstrations, vendors, conformation competition, education tent. Fee $10 a person, $20 per carload (look for discount coupons on website).
SUFFOLK OBEDIENCE TRAINING CLUB, Deer Park, 631-261-6554, suffolkobedience.com July 1-2, Obedience trial, training facility, 60-62 S. Second St., Deer Park. Check website for upcoming events.
WESTBURY KENNEL ASSOCIATION, Westbury, 516-922-3541. Oct. 1, Annual AKC dog show, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., Planting Fields Arboretum, Oyster Bay. Includes obedience competition, new and rare breeds showcase, vendors, educational services. Fee $10 a person or $20 per carload.
