

Thinking about adopting a pet? These Long Island shelter dogs are looking for forever homes.

Here are pups of all ages available for adoption from North Shore Animal League, Sweetest Dog Rescue and other local shelters.

If you find a pooch you think might be right for you, call the shelter before heading out to make sure he or she is still available.

Carly (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter) (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter) Name: Carly

Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center

Age: 4

Details: Pit Bull mix; spayed

Sweet Carly has had a trying year, as she was happily adopted only a few months ago, but the dog that already lived in her new home bullied her to the point she needed to return to the shelter. She loves kids and people of all ages; due to her last experience, she would be best-suited to be either the only dog in a home, or situated with a peaceful fellow canine. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.

Shirley (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) Name: Shirley

Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue

Age: 3

Details: American Staffordshire terrier, spayed.

Calm and affectionate, Shirley is a sweetie but would prefer to be the only pet in her forever home. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

Hannah (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) Name: Hannah

Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue

Age: 10 months

Details: Weimaraner-hound mix, spayed.

Sweet as can be, Hannah is a goofy girl with loads of energy. Great with kids, cats and other dogs, she's best-suited to a home with a yard and an active family that can keep her entertained. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

Gladys (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) Name: Gladys

Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue

Age: 4

Details: Mastiff mix, spayed.

Great with kids and other dogs, Gladys is equally happy with going on walks as she is just lounging in front of the TV. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

Figaro (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) Name: Figaro

Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue

Age: 2

Details: American Staffordshire terrier, neutered.

Saved from a high-kill shelter, Figaro is energetic and could use an active forever family with a yard and another dog to serve as a canine cousin and playmate. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

Little Lady (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) Name: Little Lady

Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue

Age: 5

Details: Shepherd mix, spayed.

Rescued from the dog meat trade in Thailand, Little Lady is a bit shy at first, but overall affectionate and playful, best-suited to a quiet home but does well with cats and other dogs. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

Sydney (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) Name: Sydney

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

Age: 6

Details: Chihuahua mix; neutered

ID: A010091

Recently rescued from the dogmeat trade in China, Sydney is a happy, playful dude who tends to stand up on his hind legs whenever guests come calling, best-suited to a home with children ages 10 and older. Timid at first, she's quick to warm up to the people in her life. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

Peyton (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) Name: Peyton

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

Age: 2

Details: Spaniel mix; spayed

ID: A010093

Rescued from the Chinese dogmeat trade, Peyton is friendly with cats and other canines, but doesn't do well with children. Timid at first, she's quick to warm up to the people in her life. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

Caliber (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) Name: Caliber

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

Age: 5

Details: Labrador Retriever mix

ID: A004461

Caliber is playful, friendly and good on his leash. A fan of people and other dogs, cats are the only creature that doesn't agree with this guy. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

Spice (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) Name: Spice

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

Age: 8

Details: Australian Shepherd

ID: A009806

Rescued from a puppy mill where she was being used as a breeding mom, Spice once lived a life in which she was permanently crated. Understandably timid, she does fine with cats and other dogs but children might frighten her, so a best situation for her would involve a quiet home. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

Dolittle (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons) Name: Dolittle

Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

Age: 7

Details: Yorkshire Terrier; neutered

ID: A009962

Recently rescued from a puppy mill in which he was used for breeding and relegated to a life in a cage, Dolittle is understandably shy, and although he's great with cats and other dogs he's best-suited to a home without children. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

Mystic (Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter) (Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter) Name: Mystic

Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter

Age: 1

Details: Jack Russell terrier mix

ID: A032114

Full of love and life, Mystic is best-suited to a home with other dogs her size and with children ages three and older. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.

Tobi (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter) (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter) Name: Tobi

Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter

Age: 3

Details: Shepherd mix

Found in Iran, Tobi had a rope tied around his leg, resulting in physical damage that led to amputation. Nonetheless, he's a friendly fellow, and is more than ready for a family to bring a forever love to his life. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.

Jax (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter) (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter) Name: Jax

Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter

Age: 10

Details: Chihuahua mix

A low-key guy at heart, Jax is fine with a walk or two, aside from just laying around the house, making him a great choice of companion for someone seeking an easy-going pooch. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.

Layla (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter) (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter) Name: Layla

Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter

Age: 10

Details: Pit Bull mix

Arriving at the shelter in poor condition, sweet Layla doesn't have a mean bone in her body but is understandably a bit uneasy with busy situations, so she'd be best in a home without small children or other pets. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.

Trout (Credit: Kent Animal Shelter) (Credit: Kent Animal Shelter) Name: Trout

Shelter: Kent Animal Shelter

Age: 9

Details: Hound mix

Once he ended up in a shelter, Trout's former family never came to find him. He's doing well at Kent, but would be much better off with a family, and in a new home. Contact the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731 for more information.

Sicilly (Credit: Kent Animal Shelter) (Credit: Kent Animal Shelter) Name: Sicilly

Shelter: Kent Animal Shelter

Age: 4

Details: Shepherd mix

Rescued from the Taiwanese dogmeat market, Sicilly is now safe and sound in the USA, but still looking for a home. Contact the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731 for more information.

Target Name: Target

Shelter: Bideawee

Age: 3

Details: Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

Always looking for an adventure, Target is a guy who enjoys people just as much as he likes cuddling with his toys. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.

Frank (Credit: Bideawee) (Credit: Bideawee) Name: Frank

Shelter: Bideawee

Age: 3

Details: Shar-Pei / Terrier mix; neutered

A fun fellow who loves to play outdoors, Frank is always ready for walks and is also fond of exploring forests. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.

Sugar (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue) Name: Sugar

Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue

Age: 11 months

Details: Pit bull mix, spayed.

Loaded with energy, Sugar loves to play, both with people and other dogs. Contact poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

Hailey (Credit: New York Bully Crew) (Credit: New York Bully Crew) Name: Hailey

Shelter: New York Bully Crew

Age: 6 months

Details: Mixed breed.

Hailey is a sweet, playful puppy whose litter was rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico, and now that she's stateside she's ready for a forever family. Contact New York Bully Crew at nybullycrew.org or by calling 844-633-6922 for more information.

Sunny (Credit: New York Bully Crew) (Credit: New York Bully Crew) Name: Sunny

Shelter: New York Bully Crew

Age: 6 months

Details: Mixed breed.

A playful puppies with lots of energy, Sunny loves to run--and loves kids as well. Contact New York Bully Crew at nybullycrew.org or by calling 844-633-6922 for more information.

Cotton (Credit: New York Bully Crew) (Credit: New York Bully Crew) Name: Cotton

Shelter: New York Bully Crew

Age: 1

Details: Mixed breed.

Found on the streets of Puerto Rico with a broken spine, Cotton--who loves kids and other dogs--is fully healed and can run and jump just like other pooches. Contact New York Bully Crew at nybullycrew.org or by calling 844-633-6922 for more information.

Pops (Credit: New York Bully Crew ) (Credit: New York Bully Crew ) Name: Pops

Shelter: New York Bully Crew

Age: 12

Details: Pit bull.

A senior fellow who's more than ready for a forever home, Pops loves people and truly enjoys snuggling on a couch. Contact New York Bully Crew at nybullycrew.org or by calling 844-633-6922 for more information.

Avery (Credit: New York Bully Crew) (Credit: New York Bully Crew) Name: Avery

Shelter: New York Bully Crew

Age: 6 months

Details: Mixed breed.

Found as part of a litter of puppies abandoned on the streets of Puerto Rico, Avery knows her basic commands and is eager to please. Contact New York Bully Crew at nybullycrew.org or by calling 844-633-6922 for more information.

Ice (Credit: Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter) (Credit: Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter) Name: Ice

Shelter: Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

Age: 4

Details: Hound mix; spayed.

Ice started her life trapped, tied to a tree day and night, and she is more than ready to have a forever home. She is very sweet, and likes other dogs--her perfect family would be experienced with canines, and can understand that she can be nervous with new people at first. Contact the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter at 516-785-5220 for more information.

Lilac (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter) (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter) Name: Lilac

Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center

Age: 4

Details: Pit Bull mix.

Very friendly and very sweet, Lilac will roll over for a belly rub as soon as you go to pet her head. tends to be a bit shy at first, but once he knows you he'll be looking to sit on your lap. She also does very well with cats, and is great with children. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit petfinder.com for more information.

Diamond (Credit: Hounds Town Charities) (Credit: Hounds Town Charities) Name: Diamond

Shelter: Hounds Town Charities

Age: 4

Details: Swiss mountain dog mix.

Diamond is a sweet pup, but can be shy upon initial meetings. However, whomever comes to adopt her will find she's all about snuggling and affection! Contact the Hounds Town Charities at 631-873-9486 for more information.

Cappuccino (Credit: Hounds Town Charities) (Credit: Hounds Town Charities) Name: Cappuccino

Shelter: Hounds Town Charities

Age: 2

Details: Pit bull/ lab mix.

After being used as a bait dog, Cappuccino has received several surgeries and is ready for adoption. He's a bit large for small children, and due to his energy, a perfect home for him would feature a yard with high fences. Contact the Hounds Town Charities at 631-873-9486 for more information.

Liberty (Credit: Smithtown Animal Shelter) (Credit: Smithtown Animal Shelter) Name: Liberty

Shelter:Smithtown Animal Shelter

Age: 2

Details: Rottweiler Pit Bull mix, spayed.

Liberty is obedient and loves sitting on laps, but doesn't enjoy the company of cats or other dogs, and is best-suited to a home with only adults. Contact the Smithtown Animal Shelter at 631-360-7575 for more information.

Hennessey (Credit: Smithtown Animal Shelter) (Credit: Smithtown Animal Shelter) Name: Hennessey

Shelter:Smithtown Animal Shelter

Age: 4

Details: Brindle-Boxer mix, spayed.

Despite having being surrendered by her family because they moved, Hennessey remains friendly, obedient and easy to handle. She doesn't enjoy the company of cats, but is used to living with children. Contact the Smithtown Animal Shelter at 631-360-7575 for more information.

Dinah (Credit: Smithtown Animal Shelter) (Credit: Smithtown Animal Shelter) Name: Dinah

Shelter:Smithtown Animal Shelter

Age: 5

Details: Bull terrier-Corgi mix, spayed.

Athletic and intelligent, Dinah loves belly rubs. After more than a year at the shelter, she is ready for a home without cats or young children, but does like the company of some other dogs. Contact the Smithtown Animal Shelter at 631-360-7575 for more information.