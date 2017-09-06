Dogs available for adoption on Long Island
Thinking about adopting a pet? These Long Island shelter dogs are looking for forever homes.
Here are pups of all ages available for adoption from North Shore Animal League, Sweetest Dog Rescue and other local shelters.
If you find a pooch you think might be right for you, call the shelter before heading out to make sure he or she is still available.
Elena(Credit: Islip Animal Shelter)
Name: Elena
Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
Age: 5
Details: Spaniel mix, spayed
Shy at first, once Elena trusts you she'll be your best friend, and want to sit in your lap all the time. She's demonstrated to be good with children and other dogs, but her reaction to cats has been of the "take it or leave it" variety. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.
Pin Wheel(Credit: Islip Animal Shelter)
Name: Pin Wheel
Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
Age: 8 months
Details: Pit Bull mix
Petite and playful puppy Pin Wheel is a perfect fit for a backyard in need of a fun young dog. Due to her lively nature, she'd be better off in a home with children ages seven and older, and although she likes the company of other high-energy canines, cats aren't her choice for company. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.
Carly(Credit: Islip Animal Shelter)
Name: Carly
Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
Age: 4
Details: Pit Bull mix; spayed
Sweet Carly has had a trying year, as she was happily adopted only a few months ago, but the dog that already lived in her new home bullied her to the point she needed to return to the shelter. She loves kids and people of all ages; due to her last experience, she would be best-suited to be either the only dog in a home, or situated with a peaceful fellow canine. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.
Emma(Credit: Islip Animal Shelter )
Name: Emma
Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
Age: 5
Details: Lab mix
Good with adults and kids of all ages, Emma is quite shy at first, and is best-suited to being the only pet in the house. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.
Xena(Credit: Islip Animal Shelter)
Name: Xena
Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
Age: 10 months
Details: Pit Bull mix
Sweet and dog-friendly, Xena enjoys the company of other canines. Affectionate, calm and well-trained, she also does well with kids, but her best situation would be a home free of cat companions. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.
Paddy(Credit: North Shore Animal League America)
Name: PaddyDetails: Mixed breedShelter: North Shore Animal League America Recently rescued from Thailand, Paddy is a good with children ages 6 and older, and if you already have a doggie in your home, be sure to bring the pup by first for a meet-and-greet. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.
Mia(Credit: North Shore Animal League America)
Name: MiaDetails: Terrier-Shepherd mixShelter: North Shore Animal League AmericaMia is a sweetheart who likes everyone she meets. Best-suited to a forever home with children older than 10, she would also do well with lots of room to run and play. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.
Kane(Credit: North Shore Animal League America)
Name: KaneAge: 9
Details: Labrador retriever
Shelter: North Shore Animal League America Active and happy, Kane is best-suited to a household with older children. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.
Kit(Credit: North Shore Animal League America)
Name: KitDetails: Shepherd-Collie mix.
Adoption ID: IR712Shelter: North Shore Animal League AmericaRecently rescued from China, Kit is best-suited to a household with a fenced-in backyard and children older than 16. He does get along well with other dogs, but an introductory meeting with any of your current pooches is recommended. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.
Tommy(Credit: North Shore Animal League America)
Name: TommyDetails: PapillonShelter: North Shore Animal League AmericaRecently rescued from a puppy mill, Tommy is a snuggly fellow who loves his toys, and is best-suited to a household suburban or rural setting with a fenced-in backyard. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.
Shirley(Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)
Name: Shirley
Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
Age: 3
Details: American Staffordshire terrier, spayed.
Calm and affectionate, Shirley is a sweetie but would prefer to be the only pet in her forever home. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.
Hannah(Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)
Name: Hannah
Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
Age: 10 months
Details: Weimaraner-hound mix, spayed.
Sweet as can be, Hannah is a goofy girl with loads of energy. Great with kids, cats and other dogs, she's best-suited to a home with a yard and an active family that can keep her entertained. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.
Gladys(Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)
Name: Gladys
Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
Age: 4
Details: Mastiff mix, spayed.
Great with kids and other dogs, Gladys is equally happy with going on walks as she is just lounging in front of the TV. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.
Figaro(Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)
Name: Figaro
Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
Age: 2
Details: American Staffordshire terrier, neutered.
Saved from a high-kill shelter, Figaro is energetic and could use an active forever family with a yard and another dog to serve as a canine cousin and playmate. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.
Little Lady(Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)
Name: Little Lady
Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
Age: 5
Details: Shepherd mix, spayed.
Rescued from the dog meat trade in Thailand, Little Lady is a bit shy at first, but overall affectionate and playful, best-suited to a quiet home but does well with cats and other dogs. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.
Gage(Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)
Name: Gage
Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
Age: 3
Details: Pitbull mix; neutered.
A great choice for a family looking to add a doggie member, Gage is a great catch, obedient and easy to train as he's quite treat motivated. Contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.
Lily(Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)
Name: Lily
Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
Age: 4
Details: Pitbull mix; spayed.
Loads of fun and fond of splashing in the pool, Lily is a lovely lady who would make an absolutely perfect pet for someone. If you'd like to know more about her, contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.
Sox(Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)
Name: Sox
Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
Age: 7
Details: Pitbull mix; spayed.
Playful but obedient, Sox is a staff favorite, but as much as the shelter team enjoys her company, all agree she's ready for a forever home and family. Contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.
Tigger(Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)
Name: Tigger
Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
Age: 5
Details: Pit mix; neutered.
A fun and goofy guy, Tigger is all about playing fetch. He does well with other dogs, and would be fine fit for a loving family. Contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.
Venus(Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)
Name: Venus
Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
Age: 1
Details: Pit mix; spayed.
Friendly and cat-tested, young Venus was found as a stray at six months of age, and after months of growing up in a shelter, she's more than ready for a forever family and home. Contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.
Lil Bit(Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)
Name: Lil Bit
Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
Age: 1
Details: Plott Hound mix, spayed.
Lil Bit is a sweet girl who's crate-trained, loves people and likes her fellow canines as well. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.
Kiki(Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)
Name: Kiki
Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
Age: 7
Details: Fox Terrier mix, spayed.
Kiki has had the sad experience of being surrendered by her original owner, and needs a new family to welcome her to a forever home. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.
Dasher(Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)
Name: Dasher
Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
Age: 7
Details: Lab mix, spayed.
Dasher is great with people and ready for a forever family who can keep an eye on her minor medical conditions. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.
Tucker(Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)
Name: Tucker
Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
Age: 2
Details: Pit Bull mix
A well-trained fellow, Tucker is also a lovable guy happy who's good with other dogs and fond of snuggling on the couch. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.
Sebastian(Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)
Name: Sebastian
Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
Age: 2
Details: Pit Bull mix, neutered.
Sebastian is a well-trained guy who may not enjoy the company of cats, but is just fine with canine companions. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.
Sydney(Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)
Name: Sydney
Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
Age: 6
Details: Chihuahua mix; neutered
ID: A010091
Recently rescued from the dogmeat trade in China, Sydney is a happy, playful dude who tends to stand up on his hind legs whenever guests come calling, best-suited to a home with children ages 10 and older. Timid at first, she's quick to warm up to the people in her life. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.
Peyton(Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)
Name: Peyton
Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
Age: 2
Details: Spaniel mix; spayed
ID: A010093
Rescued from the Chinese dogmeat trade, Peyton is friendly with cats and other canines, but doesn't do well with children. Timid at first, she's quick to warm up to the people in her life. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.
Caliber(Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)
Name: Caliber
Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
Age: 5
Details: Labrador Retriever mix
ID: A004461
Caliber is playful, friendly and good on his leash. A fan of people and other dogs, cats are the only creature that doesn't agree with this guy. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.
Spice(Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)
Name: Spice
Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
Age: 8
Details: Australian Shepherd
ID: A009806
Rescued from a puppy mill where she was being used as a breeding mom, Spice once lived a life in which she was permanently crated. Understandably timid, she does fine with cats and other dogs but children might frighten her, so a best situation for her would involve a quiet home. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.
Dolittle(Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)
Name: Dolittle
Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
Age: 7
Details: Yorkshire Terrier; neutered
ID: A009962
Recently rescued from a puppy mill in which he was used for breeding and relegated to a life in a cage, Dolittle is understandably shy, and although he's great with cats and other dogs he's best-suited to a home without children. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.
Linus(Credit: Long Road Home Rescue, Inc.)
Name: Linus
Shelter: Long Road Home Rescue, Inc.
Age: 1
Details: Black labrador mix; up-to-date with shots, neutered.
Linus is best-suited for a home with kids and other dogs, but not cats. Contact the Long Road Home Rescue, Inc. at 516-459-3509 for more information.
Bundles(Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)
Name: Bundles
Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
Age: 6
Details: Pit Bull Terrier
ID: A019403
An intelligent couch potato, Bundles would do best in a home where he's the only pet, and with an experienced owner. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.
Marbles(Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)
Name: Marbles
Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
Age: 3
Details: Pit Bull Terrier
ID: A026698
Obedient and a people fan, Marbles knows his commands and is more than ready for a forever family. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.
Lola(Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)
Name: Lola
Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
Age: 7 months
Details: Brindle-coated
ID: A032112
Lola is adorable and darling, a playful pup who hopes the family that adopts her will have dogs ready for fun canine times. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.
Lilli, Sumi, Myah and Roxy(Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)
Name: Lilli, Sumi, Myah and Roxy
Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
Age: 12 weeks
Details: Boxer
Rescued from an overcrowded shelter, Lilli, Sumi, Myah and Roxy are all snuggly and affectionate, but as puppies they will need forever families ready to provide some proper training. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.
Mystic(Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)
Name: Mystic
Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
Age: 1
Details: Jack Russell terrier mix
ID: A032114
Full of love and life, Mystic is best-suited to a home with other dogs her size and with children ages three and older. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.
Tobi(Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter)
Name: Tobi
Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter
Age: 3
Details: Shepherd mix
Found in Iran, Tobi had a rope tied around his leg, resulting in physical damage that led to amputation. Nonetheless, he's a friendly fellow, and is more than ready for a family to bring a forever love to his life. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.
Jax(Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter)
Name: Jax
Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter
Age: 10
Details: Chihuahua mix
A low-key guy at heart, Jax is fine with a walk or two, aside from just laying around the house, making him a great choice of companion for someone seeking an easy-going pooch. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.
Layla(Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter)
Name: Layla
Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter
Age: 10
Details: Pit Bull mix
Arriving at the shelter in poor condition, sweet Layla doesn't have a mean bone in her body but is understandably a bit uneasy with busy situations, so she'd be best in a home without small children or other pets. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.
Trout(Credit: Kent Animal Shelter)
Name: Trout
Shelter: Kent Animal Shelter
Age: 9
Details: Hound mix
Once he ended up in a shelter, Trout's former family never came to find him. He's doing well at Kent, but would be much better off with a family, and in a new home. Contact the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731 for more information.
Sicilly(Credit: Kent Animal Shelter)
Name: Sicilly
Shelter: Kent Animal Shelter
Age: 4
Details: Shepherd mix
Rescued from the Taiwanese dogmeat market, Sicilly is now safe and sound in the USA, but still looking for a home. Contact the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731 for more information.
Purdy(Credit: Kent Animal Shelter)
Name: Purdy
Shelter: Kent Animal Shelter
Age: 7
Details: Terrier
Purdy is a perky lady who's more than ready for a forever family. Contact the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731 for more information.
Molly(Credit: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter)
Name: Molly
Shelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
Age: 5
Details: American Bulldog mix
Due to illness, her former family chose to surrender Molly, a happy-go-lucky lady who loves to be brushed and receive affection, long walks and treats. She enjoys the company of well-mannered dogs; contact the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter in Port Washington at 516-944-8220 for more information.
Macho(Credit: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter)
Name: Macho
Shelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
Age: 10
Details: Chihuahua mix; neutered.
ID: 1105017-87
A lively but sometimes shy guy, Macho is quickly coaxed out of his shell with a few treats. Also a fan of long walks, his best situation would be an adults-only family, possibly with well-mannered dogs. Contact the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter in Port Washington at 516-944-8220 for more information.
Billy(Credit: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter)
Name: Billy
Shelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
Age: 7
Details: Italian Mastiff; neutered.
ID: 1105017-84
A gentle giant who enjoys affection, Billy was forced into the shelter following a divorce. He likes other dogs, loves cuddling and is more than ready for a forever family. Contact the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter in Port Washington at 516-944-8220 for more information.
Target
Name: Target
Shelter: Bideawee
Age: 3
Details: Rhodesian Ridgeback mix
Always looking for an adventure, Target is a guy who enjoys people just as much as he likes cuddling with his toys. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.
Frank(Credit: Bideawee)
Name: Frank
Shelter: Bideawee
Age: 3
Details: Shar-Pei / Terrier mix; neutered
A fun fellow who loves to play outdoors, Frank is always ready for walks and is also fond of exploring forests. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.
Ellie(Credit: Bideawee )
Name: Ellie
Shelter: Bideawee
Age: 1
Details: Hound mix
Ellie, super-sweet and playful, is also known as a really funny lady. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.
Buttons(Credit: Bideawee)
Name: Buttons
Shelter: Bideawee
Age: 3 months
Details: Shepherd mix
All about playtime, Buttons is a fun girl puppy ready for a forever family. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.
Boze(Credit: Bideawee)
Name: Boze
Shelter: Bideawee
Age: 3 months
Details: Shepherd mix
Sweet and handsome, Boze is a loving boy puppy whose great with people and other animals. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.
