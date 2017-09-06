Subscribe
    Thinking about adopting a pet? These Long Island shelter dogs are looking for forever homes.

    Here are pups of all ages available for adoption from North Shore Animal League, Sweetest Dog Rescue and other local shelters.

    If you find a pooch you think might be right for you, call the shelter before heading out to make sure he or she is still available.

    Elena

    Name: ElenaShelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter)

    Name: Elena
    Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    Age: 5
    Details: Spaniel mix, spayed
    Shy at first, once Elena trusts you she'll be your best friend, and want to sit in your lap all the time. She's demonstrated to be good with children and other dogs, but her reaction to cats has been of the "take it or leave it" variety. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.

    Pin Wheel

    Name: Pin WheelShelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet
    (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter)

    Name: Pin Wheel
    Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    Age: 8 months
    Details: Pit Bull mix
    Petite and playful puppy Pin Wheel is a perfect fit for a backyard in need of a fun young dog. Due to her lively nature, she'd be better off in a home with children ages seven and older, and although she likes the company of other high-energy canines, cats aren't her choice for company. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.

    Carly

    Name: CarlyShelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter)

    Name: Carly
    Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    Age: 4
    Details: Pit Bull mix; spayed
    Sweet Carly has had a trying year, as she was happily adopted only a few months ago, but the dog that already lived in her new home bullied her to the point she needed to return to the shelter. She loves kids and people of all ages; due to her last experience, she would be best-suited to be either the only dog in a home, or situated with a peaceful fellow canine. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.

    Emma

    Name: EmmaShelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter )

    Name: Emma
    Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    Age: 5
    Details: Lab mix
    Good with adults and kids of all ages, Emma is quite shy at first, and is best-suited to being the only pet in the house. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.

    Xena

    Name: XenaShelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    (Credit: Islip Animal Shelter)

    Name: Xena
    Shelter: Islip Animal Shelter and Adopt-a-Pet Center
    Age: 10 months
    Details: Pit Bull mix
    Sweet and dog-friendly, Xena enjoys the company of other canines. Affectionate, calm and well-trained, she also does well with kids, but her best situation would be a home free of cat companions. Contact the Islip Animal Shelter at 631-224-5660 or visit isliptown-ny.gov for more information.

    Paddy

    Name: PaddyDetails: Mixed breedShelter: North Shore Animal League
    (Credit: North Shore Animal League America)

    Name: Paddy
    Details: Mixed breed
    Shelter: North Shore Animal League America
    Recently rescued from Thailand, Paddy is a good with children ages 6 and older, and if you already have a doggie in your home, be sure to bring the pup by first for a meet-and-greet. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.

    Mia

    Name: MiaDetails: Terrier-Shepherd mixShelter: North Shore Animal League
    (Credit: North Shore Animal League America)

    Name: Mia
    Details: Terrier-Shepherd mix
    Shelter: North Shore Animal League America
    Mia is a sweetheart who likes everyone she meets. Best-suited to a forever home with children older than 10, she would also do well with lots of room to run and play. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.

    Kane

    Name: KaneAge: 9Details: Labrador retrieverShelter: North Shore Animal
    (Credit: North Shore Animal League America)

    Name: Kane
    Age: 9
    Details: Labrador retriever
    Shelter: North Shore Animal League America
    Active and happy, Kane is best-suited to a household with older children. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.

    Kit

    Name: KitDetails: Shepherd-Collie mix.Adoption ID: IR712Shelter: North Shore
    (Credit: North Shore Animal League America)

    Name: Kit
    Details: Shepherd-Collie mix.
    Adoption ID: IR712
    Shelter: North Shore Animal League America
    Recently rescued from China, Kit is best-suited to a household with a fenced-in backyard and children older than 16. He does get along well with other dogs, but an introductory meeting with any of your current pooches is recommended. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.

    Tommy

    Name: TommyDetails: PapillonShelter: North Shore Animal League AmericaRecently
    (Credit: North Shore Animal League America)

    Name: Tommy
    Details: Papillon
    Shelter: North Shore Animal League America
    Recently rescued from a puppy mill, Tommy is a snuggly fellow who loves his toys, and is best-suited to a household suburban or rural setting with a fenced-in backyard. Contact North Shore Animal League America at 516-883-7575 or visit animalleague.org.

    Shirley

    Name: ShirleyShelter: Posh Pet RescueAge: 3Details: American Staffordshire
    (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)

    Name: Shirley
    Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
    Age: 3
    Details: American Staffordshire terrier, spayed.
    Calm and affectionate, Shirley is a sweetie but would prefer to be the only pet in her forever home. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

    Hannah

    Name: HannahShelter: Posh Pet RescueAge: 10 monthsDetails: Weimaraner-hound
    (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)

    Name: Hannah
    Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
    Age: 10 months
    Details: Weimaraner-hound mix, spayed.
    Sweet as can be, Hannah is a goofy girl with loads of energy. Great with kids, cats and other dogs, she's best-suited to a home with a yard and an active family that can keep her entertained. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

    Gladys

    Name: GladysShelter: Posh Pet RescueAge: 4Details: Mastiff mix,
    (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)

    Name: Gladys
    Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
    Age: 4
    Details: Mastiff mix, spayed.
    Great with kids and other dogs, Gladys is equally happy with going on walks as she is just lounging in front of the TV. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

    Figaro

    Name: FigaroShelter: Posh Pet RescueAge: 2Details: American Staffordshire
    (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)

    Name: Figaro
    Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
    Age: 2
    Details: American Staffordshire terrier, neutered.
    Saved from a high-kill shelter, Figaro is energetic and could use an active forever family with a yard and another dog to serve as a canine cousin and playmate. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

    Little Lady

    Name: Little LadyShelter: Posh Pet RescueAge: 5Details: Shepherd
    (Credit: Posh Pet Rescue)

    Name: Little Lady
    Shelter: Posh Pet Rescue
    Age: 5
    Details: Shepherd mix, spayed.
    Rescued from the dog meat trade in Thailand, Little Lady is a bit shy at first, but overall affectionate and playful, best-suited to a quiet home but does well with cats and other dogs. Contact Posh Pet Rescue at 516-431-7674 or visit poshpetsrescue.org for more information.

    Gage

    Name: GageShelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter Age:
    (Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)

    Name: Gage
    Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
    Age: 3
    Details: Pitbull mix; neutered.
    A great choice for a family looking to add a doggie member, Gage is a great catch, obedient and easy to train as he's quite treat motivated. Contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.

    Lily

    Name: LilyShelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter Age:
    (Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)

    Name: Lily
    Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
    Age: 4
    Details: Pitbull mix; spayed.
    Loads of fun and fond of splashing in the pool, Lily is a lovely lady who would make an absolutely perfect pet for someone. If you'd like to know more about her, contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.

    Sox

    Name: SoxShelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter Age:
    (Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)

    Name: Sox
    Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
    Age: 7
    Details: Pitbull mix; spayed.
    Playful but obedient, Sox is a staff favorite, but as much as the shelter team enjoys her company, all agree she's ready for a forever home and family. Contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.

    Tigger

    Name: TiggerShelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter Age:
    (Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)

    Name: Tigger
    Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
    Age: 5
    Details: Pit mix; neutered.
    A fun and goofy guy, Tigger is all about playing fetch. He does well with other dogs, and would be fine fit for a loving family. Contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.

    Venus

    Name: VenusShelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter Age:
    (Credit: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter)

    Name: Venus
    Shelter: Town of Babylon Animal Shelter
    Age: 1
    Details: Pit mix; spayed.
    Friendly and cat-tested, young Venus was found as a stray at six months of age, and after months of growing up in a shelter, she's more than ready for a forever family and home. Contact the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter at 631-643-9270 or visit townofbabylon.com for more information.

    Lil Bit

    Name: Lil BitShelter: Last Chance Animal RescueAge: 1Details:
    (Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)

    Name: Lil Bit
    Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
    Age: 1
    Details: Plott Hound mix, spayed.
    Lil Bit is a sweet girl who's crate-trained, loves people and likes her fellow canines as well. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.

    Kiki

    Name: KikiShelter: Last Chance Animal RescueAge: 7Details: Fox
    (Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)

    Name: Kiki
    Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
    Age: 7
    Details: Fox Terrier mix, spayed.
    Kiki has had the sad experience of being surrendered by her original owner, and needs a new family to welcome her to a forever home. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.

    Dasher

    Name: DasherShelter: Last Chance Animal RescueAge: 7Details: Lab
    (Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)

    Name: Dasher
    Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
    Age: 7
    Details: Lab mix, spayed.
    Dasher is great with people and ready for a forever family who can keep an eye on her minor medical conditions. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.

    Tucker

    Name: TuckerShelter: Last Chance Animal RescueAge: 2Details: Pit
    (Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)

    Name: Tucker
    Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
    Age: 2
    Details: Pit Bull mix
    A well-trained fellow, Tucker is also a lovable guy happy who's good with other dogs and fond of snuggling on the couch. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.

    Sebastian

    Name: SebastianShelter: Last Chance Animal RescueAge: 2Details: Pit
    (Credit: Last Chance Animal Rescue)

    Name: Sebastian
    Shelter: Last Chance Animal Rescue
    Age: 2
    Details: Pit Bull mix, neutered.
    Sebastian is a well-trained guy who may not enjoy the company of cats, but is just fine with canine companions. Contact Last Chance Animal Rescue at 631-478-6844 or visit lcarescue.org for more information.

    Sydney

    Name: SydneyShelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

    Name: Sydney
    Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    Age: 6
    Details: Chihuahua mix; neutered
    ID: A010091
    Recently rescued from the dogmeat trade in China, Sydney is a happy, playful dude who tends to stand up on his hind legs whenever guests come calling, best-suited to a home with children ages 10 and older. Timid at first, she's quick to warm up to the people in her life. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

    Peyton

    Name: PeytonShelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

    Name: Peyton
    Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    Age: 2
    Details: Spaniel mix; spayed
    ID: A010093
    Rescued from the Chinese dogmeat trade, Peyton is friendly with cats and other canines, but doesn't do well with children. Timid at first, she's quick to warm up to the people in her life. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

    Caliber

    Name: CaliberShelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

    Name: Caliber
    Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    Age: 5
    Details: Labrador Retriever mix
    ID: A004461
    Caliber is playful, friendly and good on his leash. A fan of people and other dogs, cats are the only creature that doesn't agree with this guy. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

    Spice

    Name: SpiceShelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

    Name: Spice
    Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    Age: 8
    Details: Australian Shepherd
    ID: A009806
    Rescued from a puppy mill where she was being used as a breeding mom, Spice once lived a life in which she was permanently crated. Understandably timid, she does fine with cats and other dogs but children might frighten her, so a best situation for her would involve a quiet home. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

    Dolittle

    Name: DolittleShelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    (Credit: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

    Name: Dolittle
    Shelter: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
    Age: 7
    Details: Yorkshire Terrier; neutered
    ID: A009962
    Recently rescued from a puppy mill in which he was used for breeding and relegated to a life in a cage, Dolittle is understandably shy, and although he's great with cats and other dogs he's best-suited to a home without children. Visit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons online at arfhamptons.org or call 631-537-0400 for more information.

    Linus

    Name: LinusShelter: Long Road Home Rescue, Inc. Age:
    (Credit: Long Road Home Rescue, Inc.)

    Name: Linus
    Shelter: Long Road Home Rescue, Inc.
    Age: 1
    Details: Black labrador mix; up-to-date with shots, neutered.
    Linus is best-suited for a home with kids and other dogs, but not cats. Contact the Long Road Home Rescue, Inc. at 516-459-3509 for more information.

    Bundles

    Name: BundlesShelter: Southampton Animal ShelterAge: 6Details: Pit Bull
    (Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)

    Name: Bundles
    Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
    Age: 6
    Details: Pit Bull Terrier
    ID: A019403
    An intelligent couch potato, Bundles would do best in a home where he's the only pet, and with an experienced owner. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.

    Marbles

    Name: MarblesShelter: Southampton Animal ShelterAge: 3Details: Pit Bull
    (Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)

    Name: Marbles
    Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
    Age: 3
    Details: Pit Bull Terrier
    ID: A026698
    Obedient and a people fan, Marbles knows his commands and is more than ready for a forever family. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.

    Lola

    Name: LolaShelter: Southampton Animal ShelterAge: 7 monthsDetails: Brindle-coated
    (Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)

    Name: Lola
    Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
    Age: 7 months
    Details: Brindle-coated
    ID: A032112
    Lola is adorable and darling, a playful pup who hopes the family that adopts her will have dogs ready for fun canine times. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.

    Lilli, Sumi, Myah and Roxy

    Name: Lilli, Sumi, Myah and RoxyShelter: Southampton Animal
    (Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)

    Name: Lilli, Sumi, Myah and Roxy
    Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
    Age: 12 weeks
    Details: Boxer
    Rescued from an overcrowded shelter, Lilli, Sumi, Myah and Roxy are all snuggly and affectionate, but as puppies they will need forever families ready to provide some proper training. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.

    Mystic

    Name: MysticShelter: Southampton Animal ShelterAge: 1Details: Jack Russell
    (Credit: Southampton Animal Shelter)

    Name: Mystic
    Shelter: Southampton Animal Shelter
    Age: 1
    Details: Jack Russell terrier mix
    ID: A032114
    Full of love and life, Mystic is best-suited to a home with other dogs her size and with children ages three and older. Contact the Southampton Animal Shelter at 631-728-7387 or southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information.

    Tobi

    Name: TobiShelter: Save-A-Pet Animal ShelterAge: 3Details: Shepherd mix
    (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter)

    Name: Tobi
    Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter
    Age: 3
    Details: Shepherd mix
    Found in Iran, Tobi had a rope tied around his leg, resulting in physical damage that led to amputation. Nonetheless, he's a friendly fellow, and is more than ready for a family to bring a forever love to his life. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.

    Jax

    Name: JaxShelter: Save-A-Pet Animal ShelterAge: 10Details: Chihuahua mix
    (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter)

    Name: Jax
    Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter
    Age: 10
    Details: Chihuahua mix
    A low-key guy at heart, Jax is fine with a walk or two, aside from just laying around the house, making him a great choice of companion for someone seeking an easy-going pooch. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.

    Layla

    Name: LaylaShelter: Save-A-Pet Animal ShelterAge: 10Details: Pit Bull
    (Credit: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter)

    Name: Layla
    Shelter: Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter
    Age: 10
    Details: Pit Bull mix
    Arriving at the shelter in poor condition, sweet Layla doesn't have a mean bone in her body but is understandably a bit uneasy with busy situations, so she'd be best in a home without small children or other pets. Contact Save-A-Pet Animal Shelter at 631-473-6333 or visit saveapetny.org for more information.

    Trout

    Name: TroutShelter: Kent Animal Shelter Age: 9 Details:
    (Credit: Kent Animal Shelter)

    Name: Trout
    Shelter: Kent Animal Shelter
    Age: 9
    Details: Hound mix
    Once he ended up in a shelter, Trout's former family never came to find him. He's doing well at Kent, but would be much better off with a family, and in a new home. Contact the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731 for more information.

    Sicilly

    Name: SicillyShelter: Kent Animal Shelter Age: 4 Details:
    (Credit: Kent Animal Shelter)

    Name: Sicilly
    Shelter: Kent Animal Shelter
    Age: 4
    Details: Shepherd mix
    Rescued from the Taiwanese dogmeat market, Sicilly is now safe and sound in the USA, but still looking for a home. Contact the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731 for more information.

    Purdy

    Name: PurdyShelter: Kent Animal Shelter Age: 7 Details:
    (Credit: Kent Animal Shelter)

    Name: Purdy
    Shelter: Kent Animal Shelter
    Age: 7
    Details: Terrier
    Purdy is a perky lady who's more than ready for a forever family. Contact the Kent Animal Shelter at 631-727-5731 for more information.

    Molly

    Name: MollyShelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
    (Credit: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter)

    Name: Molly
    Shelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
    Age: 5
    Details: American Bulldog mix
    Due to illness, her former family chose to surrender Molly, a happy-go-lucky lady who loves to be brushed and receive affection, long walks and treats. She enjoys the company of well-mannered dogs; contact the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter in Port Washington at 516-944-8220 for more information.

    Macho

    Name: MachoShelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
    (Credit: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter)

    Name: Macho
    Shelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
    Age: 10
    Details: Chihuahua mix; neutered.
    ID: 1105017-87
    A lively but sometimes shy guy, Macho is quickly coaxed out of his shell with a few treats. Also a fan of long walks, his best situation would be an adults-only family, possibly with well-mannered dogs. Contact the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter in Port Washington at 516-944-8220 for more information.

    Billy

    Name: BillyShelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
    (Credit: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter)

    Name: Billy
    Shelter: Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter
    Age: 7
    Details: Italian Mastiff; neutered.
    ID: 1105017-84
    A gentle giant who enjoys affection, Billy was forced into the shelter following a divorce. He likes other dogs, loves cuddling and is more than ready for a forever family. Contact the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter in Port Washington at 516-944-8220 for more information.

    Target

    Name: TargetShelter: Bideawee Age: 3Details: Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

    Name: Target
    Shelter: Bideawee
    Age: 3
    Details: Rhodesian Ridgeback mix
    Always looking for an adventure, Target is a guy who enjoys people just as much as he likes cuddling with his toys. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.

    Frank

    Name: FrankShelter: Bideawee Age: 3Details: Shar-Pei / Terrier
    (Credit: Bideawee)

    Name: Frank
    Shelter: Bideawee
    Age: 3
    Details: Shar-Pei / Terrier mix; neutered
    A fun fellow who loves to play outdoors, Frank is always ready for walks and is also fond of exploring forests. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.

    Ellie

    Name: EllieShelter: Bideawee Age: 1Details: Hound mix Ellie,
    (Credit: Bideawee )

    Name: Ellie
    Shelter: Bideawee
    Age: 1
    Details: Hound mix
    Ellie, super-sweet and playful, is also known as a really funny lady. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.

    Buttons

    Name: ButtonsShelter: Bideawee Age: 3 monthsDetails: Shepherd mix
    (Credit: Bideawee)

    Name: Buttons
    Shelter: Bideawee
    Age: 3 months
    Details: Shepherd mix
    All about playtime, Buttons is a fun girl puppy ready for a forever family. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.

    Boze

    Name: BozeShelter: Bideawee Age: 3 monthsDetails: Shepherd mix
    (Credit: Bideawee)

    Name: Boze
    Shelter: Bideawee
    Age: 3 months
    Details: Shepherd mix
    Sweet and handsome, Boze is a loving boy puppy whose great with people and other animals. Contact the Bideawee Westhampton Adoption Center at 631-684-0079 or at bideawee.org for more information.

